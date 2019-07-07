Chevron Left
4.7
stars
2,027 ratings
419 reviews

About the Course

This course arms you with basic utility industry safety knowledge. You will be educated about personal protective equipment, fire safety, hazardous materials and their symbols. You will gain insights to recognize the importance of a safe work environment. This course is for individuals considering a career in the energy field (who have a high school diploma, at minimum, and basic knowledge of mathematics), and existing energy sector employees with less than three years of experience who have not completed similar training and would benefit from a course of foundational industry concepts. The course is a combination of online lectures, videos, readings and discussions. This is the third course in the Energy Production, Distribution & Safety specialization that explores various facets of the power sector, and features a culminating project involving creation of a roadmap to achieve a self-established, energy-related professional goal. To learn more about the specialization, check out a video overview at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2Yh9qIYiUDk....

Top reviews

MS

Dec 1, 2019

It's a great course. I've learned a lot here. I've learned how to protect Myself while working from electrical hazards or other hazards. I've learned how to protect workers if you're an employer.

AT

Jun 8, 2020

This course has given me a lot of knowledge about how important role of ""safety in the utility industry ""in our industries .

Very helpful and useful and important course forever .

By Muhammad Z H

Jul 7, 2019

A very informative course that taught me about the safety, health and environmental regulations in the energy industry. Safety is life and we should consider safety on our first priority while working.

By ANKITKUMAR A P

May 19, 2020

The content of course is very good and easy to understand. One who has gone through the course won't have any difficulty understanding the detailed contents of industrial safety.

By Aarón G

Jan 15, 2019

This course give to me a lot information about how the safety is necessary not only for the industri also for the daily life.

By Mohamed A S

Dec 2, 2019

It's a great course. I've learned a lot here. I've learned how to protect Myself while working from electrical hazards or other hazards. I've learned how to protect workers if you're an employer.

By Stanley A R

Feb 17, 2020

Great course on safety and safety regulations. If you have studied or worked in safety this is a great review. If not it is full of valuable information.

By NAMITA S 1

Jan 25, 2020

Thank you for providing this course! I enjoyed preparing this course as part of my college subject. Really helpful!

By Thoufik A

Mar 31, 2020

One of the best certification courses to improve the competency level for a Health and safety professionals.

By DIVYA S M V

Apr 4, 2019

ITS VERY INTERESTING AND VERY HELPFUL TO THE WORKERS IN THE INDUSTRY AND OTHER

By Daniel E

Jul 31, 2019

I enjoyed so much that I couldn't part with my PC the whole day.

By Soroka D

Mar 24, 2020

Now I finally understood how it is important and easy to improve my knowledge. Big Thanks to Coursera.org and State University of New York at Buffalo. I am sure that is only the first step in my long journey

By maqsood k

Apr 7, 2020

First of all, i want to thank all the management of this course providers because they are doing great job. they are providing online education for those who could not come to US and take advantage via internet. Besides this, i have learned a lot of things about health and safety for different industry particularly petroleum and construction.

In last, i will advice to everyone to take this course, it will bring a lot of changes into your professional career.

By Ahmed K G I

Oct 16, 2019

I really learnt a lot from the course. The course provided grateful information. The instructor was very knowledgeable and has strong and simple way for teaching. I am sure I will come back frequently to the course contents again.

By Sadaqat L

Dec 31, 2018

This course and its contents were exceptional and informative. Thank you coursera for arranging such a splendid online course with financial aid.

By Sohnhyeonsik

Mar 13, 2020

입문자도 어렵지 않게 들을 수 있는 강의. 현장에서 고용자와 노동자의 권리와 현장의 잠재적인 위험요소를 배우고 각 사고에 대한 대처법을 배운다. 여러 보호기구와 역할을 배운다.

By UPPARAHAL S

Jan 22, 2020

Thank you for giving your time to build up my knowledge in SAFETY IN THE UTILITY INDUSTRY

By Hatim M

Dec 17, 2019

Safety is very critical in industry, a very good introductory course for all.

By GANGIREDDY K K R

Mar 28, 2019

This is one of the great course. If you are searching for some kind of industrial safety and procedures, then this course is going to be the great course for you people. Professor teaches the subject in really cool way. Good to complete this course.

By Hayden H

Feb 24, 2020

Really great explanation of the safety elements in the utilities industry. Very pleased with this content.

By Yousif S A M

Dec 28, 2019

It's a very good course and I'm get alot of informations and skills from it

By Romulo F P T

Sep 25, 2019

I had opportunity to learn how is Safety in Industries of USA.

By José P S

Mar 12, 2019

This is a great specialization course, and helped me so much.

By Ramiz A

Feb 1, 2020

Very insightful

I hoped there is an advanced course to follow

By Tuba K

Dec 13, 2018

Very informative course.... Everyone must learn it

By Umang K Y

Mar 26, 2020

The utility industries tend to enforce standards and ensure establishment of safety culture in a long haul . This course helped a lot in over viewing the need of SMS ( safety management system ), the Administration system , the specific hazards in workplace and methods to tackle the hazards .

Overall this course has great influence on understanding the concepts and provide with great learniing experience from the videos and the assignments .

Thanks Coursera !

By Fazla Z A

Aug 5, 2020

The content of this course is very good and easy to understand. One who has gone through the course won't have any difficulty understanding the detailed contents of industrial safety.

