Expand Employee Interaction with Canvas
Construct a discussion platform in Canvas
Design a course page with HTML codes
Establish interactive features within a Canvas page
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
By the end of this project, you will be able to develop an esthetically appealing course with a variety of interactive tools within the Canvas LMS. You will also be able to organize your learners into collaborative groups that promote employee interaction which will increase the overall team building and connection amongst peers. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Basic knowledge of company training needs
Course Development
Training And Development
Basic computer skills
increase employee interaction
learning platform
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Reply and track discussion questions
Link external products to a page and embedding content
Basic overview of HTML codes for Canvas
Create interactive components to a page within a course
Create Groups within a Canvas Course
