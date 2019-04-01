KH
Aug 13, 2020
This one is a really great one. I've got a lot of insights and initiative for my interest and further journey with Renewable sectors. Conversationalists are really a great kick to follow through.
SW
Aug 12, 2020
Well organized course with really good examples of energy industry. It also added conversations with an expert in energy industry. It was really helpful to get a clear idea about the Industry.
By Arpan T•
Apr 1, 2019
The conversations and the idea expression is good. This course is best from the complete Specialisation.
By Kevin R C•
Aug 14, 2019
I truly enjoyed this specialization and it has prepared me for my future in the energy industry.
By ARUP S G•
May 30, 2020
In these course I learn where we get energy. We also know that sun is the only source of energy except radioactive materials. We also know about some green house gases. We also gain some idea of solar power and how we get energy from solar power by means of molten salt. These course also gives the idea of smart grid and future of energy. We learn about demand response system and how authorities handles electricity in onpeak and off peak hours. We also learn little bit about nuclear fisson and nuclear fusion reaction and if we are able to occurs nuclear fusion in nuclear reactor we will fulfill our energy demand in future.
By SURIYA V•
Jul 12, 2020
A Special thanks to course instructor Martin Casstevens who guided me throughout this course journey by clearly explained all core concepts of Energy used in the enterprise, and the most interesting part is Dennis W. Elsenbeck who is head of energy and sustainability, he shared his 30 years of industrial experience in the energy industry. so in this course, both of them gave me clear insight into energy usage in utility, energy generation, transmission, and distribution system. so finally I once again thank both of them.
By Manosh C H•
Feb 21, 2021
This specialization was a great opportunity to have a unique insight into the energy industry. To those who are willing to start their career in the utility industry or electrical power industry, I highly recommend them to take this specialization as all the modules are designed to let us know how the industry functions. I had a great time completing this course and I want to convey my heartfelt gratitude to all the instructors involved in this specialization.
By Juan F C F•
Oct 13, 2020
the course had an amazing dynamic that follows to me understand the relevance of many aspects of energy systems, like distribution, transmition, and generation. In the last part of the course, I found a lot of interesting topics that are currently really important for the industry like smart grids, storage systems, market dynamics, demand response programs, and policies. I really enjoy this course.
By Mozart B•
May 20, 2019
Highly recommended course ENergy Enthusiasts. Helps you view energy in a completely different perspective and the depth to which how energy is relevant and how it will be relevant. The Industrial Expert conversations in the course also gave me a glimpse of the problems from the industry side.
By Raghavendra•
Jun 3, 2020
The best course in this specialization. The instructor is brilliant and doesn't seem like a robot reading off of the transcripts unlike the other 3 course instructors do. There are various talks with an industry expert which add to the knowledge gained.
By Giasuddin M T•
May 31, 2020
It was a very interesting course specially for me the last one: Energy, The enterprise. For a Power Sector Professional, this course is ideal to quickly catch up with the basics and to get a hold of what will be the face of the industry in future
By Andrea M G S•
Aug 2, 2020
The course provides a lot of significant information about the energy field. This will lead to be aware of the possibilities that you have for developing a related career. The information is presented by experts, so valuable.
By Poojan G•
Jul 28, 2020
Mr Marton Casstevens was by far my favorite of the 4 instructors of this specialization course. The inclusion of Mr. Dennis Elsenbeck was insightful in gaining industry knowledge in the green energy sector.
By Kaung H•
Aug 13, 2020
This one is a really great one. I've got a lot of insights and initiative for my interest and further journey with Renewable sectors. Conversationalists are really a great kick to follow through.
By Sineth E W•
Aug 13, 2020
Well organized course with really good examples of energy industry. It also added conversations with an expert in energy industry. It was really helpful to get a clear idea about the Industry.
By TOBY T•
Oct 3, 2020
Great course , genuinely insightful and pleasantly fresh syllabus and content .Really enjoyed the laid back style of Martin Casstevens . Overall a very satisfying course. Many thanks.
By Samuel M D•
Sep 18, 2019
Among the four lectures in this series, this course provides possible areas for innovation and research. Take this if you want to gain insights into possible demands in the future.
By Alfredo L A d l C•
Jun 20, 2020
Energy always be a wonderful topic. Every video, discussions and related links will help you to get involved and improve your knowledge within this amazing industry.
By Chidera D•
May 17, 2021
This course was absolutely delightful. Very informative as well. I do wish it was looked at from a global perspective but asides from that it was amazing.
By Sunita M•
May 19, 2020
The course was interesting. I never thought wood contained nuclear energy or energy is in everything we do.
Thanks for clearing lots of doubts.
By Tomás M•
Jan 15, 2021
This course provides a good introduction to the most important topics related to the business side of energy generation and transmission.
By PANCHOTIYA D K•
Jul 2, 2020
THANK YOU SIR, MY WAY TO EASY FOR LEARNING ABOUT TO ENERGY, WHICH RELATES WITH CHEMICAL ENGINEERING. I LEARNED LOT OF THROUGH THIS COURCE
By Suresh P•
Aug 17, 2020
I am complete my course but I am not found my certificate my email id is sureshpatel07072001@gmail.com
So please give me my certificate
By FAHAD M•
Jun 9, 2020
Great Learning Opportunity, the course has well described the basics of the impact of energy in common life and utility industry.
By Duran M•
Nov 18, 2020
Good content. Very informative. I enjoyed the conversational discussion sections of the presentation by two presenters.
By hans e•
Sep 8, 2020
Great course! It gives me lot of insight about our future energy and what role should i take to make impact in society.
By Sangeetha R•
Apr 24, 2020
Thanks to Coursera !!!!
This course was really helpful. From the fundamentals every thing was explained very clearly.