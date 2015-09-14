JB
Sep 12, 2016
It was great learning experience. I loved the way Prof. explained, very simple langauge and explained with proper graphs and images. Inclusion of external videos was very helpful. I highly recommend.
BB
Mar 24, 2021
Very good overview of the energy business, including market analysis, political influences, strategic analysis and, my favourite part, how the operations work and some of the challenges faced.
By Rana M•
Sep 14, 2015
i don't have an economic background, it took me a lot of time to understand in depth the expressions used and meanings. i admit that i have learned a lot. i understand now different aspects of the energy business, how to think about it as a whole integrated in a bigger system. i recommend this course for anyone who is involved in energy, even if you are not, you will learn a lot how the global energy business is working.
Thanks a lot for the staff effort, special thanks to prof. Orlando.
By Carolina O•
May 10, 2018
Not updated, the course talks about events that were taking part 7 years ago and the energy business has changed dramatically these last years.
By Sriram V•
Sep 28, 2015
The course covers the various aspects of Energy business in detail, but is very effectively covered. The case study surrounding the political decisions was very interesting, as this is generally not addressed in detail in traditional courses surrounding energy business. While completing each quiz has been challenging to get the required score of 9/10, the questions have been built to ensure exhaustive coverage. It is worth taking this course seriously and completing it.
I really liked the course and would recommend this course for any one trying to understand the basics of energy business.
By Zim. O•
Sep 21, 2015
The course content is carefully thought through. The participation contribution is rewarding and the instructor has managed to convey key concepts of the energy business in a few properly executed short videos. It will be great to develop a Specialization around the core areas addressed by this fundamentals course. I will recommend this for anyone interested in understanding keys aspects of the global energy business.
By Santiago G B•
May 14, 2020
An excellent course to learn the basics of the political and real energy market and learn how to analyze them
By Vedant A P•
Apr 3, 2019
Good blending of economic, business and technical knowledge relating to energy business.
The course is of 2012, could be better if it was of 2018 or 2019.
By Brad G•
Apr 13, 2016
Good content and GREAT assignments. Main problem is that the lecture videos are unscripted and could easily be made more concise. The other thing that worried me was that most of the assignments that I peer reviewed had missed large parts of the question. I would rather have my work marked by people who have read the question properly.
By Bartolome O•
Dec 2, 2015
Great work of the Professor Michael Orlando, going from the general but at the same time technical part of the different resources to the more specific analysis in the bussines part. The way of explaining how to do market analysis is incredibly useful not only for this kind of market, but for any the students have to do in their professional life; in my case related to consuting the explanation has been fruitful.
Thank you so much for the course ! :D
By Vikas V•
Oct 26, 2017
Dear sir,
I have recently completed this course. It was a very good learning experience wherein I was able to make class room any where. Content of course was wonderful and made me get enriched with energy sectors of globe. I am thankful to my course instructor Mr. Michael J Oralando for designing a course beautifully and explained different aspects in a very simplistic manner.
Thank you Course Era Team.
Regards,
Vikas Verma,
Sr. MGR(E), IOCL, Mumbai
By Camila J•
Jul 27, 2020
I loved the course because it gave me a new perspective on business analysis strategies which I will go on to use later on in life. Having learned about energy background will also give me a better understanding on why specific types will go on to be increasingly popular in the future and their benefits for upcoming generations. I would like to get a certificate for it. Unfortunately I cannot find anywhere around this page how to do that.
By Czarina F C•
Dec 12, 2016
The course is well-designed. All the topics were purposefully chosen - enough to give a comprehensive perspective on the energy business. The lectures had a good mix of theory and case studies. Most importantly I enjoyed the course very much - maybe because I had a background in economics and strategy?! If there was a Global Energy Business 102 from Sir Orlando, I would take it.
By Dominika K•
Nov 1, 2015
This course provide an in-depht analysis of global energy market, mentioning a lot of aspects. In order to comprehend the material I was recommended to make some additional research on my own which I find very useful. The lecturer presents the newest statistics about the market, expleining as well the economical background of the market itself.
By Nicolas G•
Oct 14, 2015
Excellent introductory course to the energy sector. Professor Orlando explains everything in a friendly manner and backing up the information with excellent sources, aside from his personal knowledge. I wish the university would create a specialization or make more courses from the energy management program available.
By 周洲•
Sep 1, 2015
This is the right first course that i took on courser, and it just helps to open my horizon that let me know i need to learn more than i presently have and i can learn much than i know. Thanks to courser, this is the start of my life-long study, from now on, i will never find myself nothing to do anymore.
By Suman K•
Apr 17, 2016
It is a very good course to get a pretty high-level overview of global energy business. For someone without a business background, the use of business fundamentals such as supply and demand curves and the use of strategic frameworks added a lot to my understanding of the subject matter. Thank you.
By Lalit K S C•
Mar 14, 2018
By pursuing this course, I got an opportunity to review the ongoing energy scenario across the globe for various energy sources. It has definitely widened my perspective on the subject. Looking forward to remain updated and get benefited by this knowledge addition.
By Muhammad H D•
Dec 4, 2020
I like that i able to understand why energy is matter as an one of the most essential business. Just one comment, i hope the slide is bigger not smaller to fit the tutor video. The tutor video can overlap the slides show, just my suggestion. Thank you!
By Greg P•
Apr 1, 2019
Great intro on other energy markets / energy industry, fundamental insights into how these industries are functioning and a great way to present it. Following Mr. Orlando's presentations and videos was a great way to learn and understand this course.
By Jalil J•
Oct 15, 2015
I have benefited a lot from this course and the professor teaches perfectly. Thank you for such a wonderful opportunity. I will recommend it to as many people as I could and for people in this Energy Sector its a good brief of the market.
By Syed M H A•
Jul 27, 2020
This course is a wonderful platform for learners like me who want to establish a basic idea and familiarity with the fundamentals of energy business around the world and how does it effect the decision making aspects in energy business.
By NIKHIL Y•
Sep 21, 2020
Extremely helpful in understanding the basics of energy industry. Really appreciate the effort put by university of colorado . Highly recommended for everyone who is directly or indirectly associated with energy industry . Hats-off
By Renata l d•
Feb 2, 2018
Professor Orlando provides excellent information in a very didactic way. Highly recommend if you are interested in an introduction to different types of energy resources and its associated economical and political landscape.
By Frencis K•
Sep 11, 2015
Definitely informative and Instructive! The courses challenges you to new and old concepts, while refurbishing college education and giving a heads up on the geopolitical and economic impact of global energy portfolio.
By Dr. P k•
Aug 5, 2018
It is a very interesting course about fundamentals of global energy business. the course is well-planned and interseting. Knowledge gained throug course will help to imporve my knowledge about global energy business
By Sandra S•
Mar 28, 2021
Great introduction to the Global Energy Business. Very focused on USA but covers all relevant content and encourages to do your own, more detailed research. I would recommend to everyone new to the Energy business.