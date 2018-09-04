About this Course

12,732 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 22 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 22 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Universiteit Leiden

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up99%(3,669 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Introduction into this course

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 24 min), 5 readings
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Data used in Political Economy

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 59 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Trust

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 44 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Society and Fragmentation

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 52 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM POLITICAL ECONOMY OF INSTITUTIONS AND DEVELOPMENT

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder