This course is part of the SDG initiative <http://www.sdginitiative.org/> addressing the UN Sustainable Development Goals, specifically for the following SDGs [1, 8, 10 and 16]. We hope you will join in our efforts to reach the SDG’s in small but measurable and actionable ways, cooperating with Development Done Differently. Expand your impact. You can create a better world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction into this course
Welcome to this course! Here we present the instructor and his team, what we will do in the upcoming modules, and what is exactly Political Economy. You play an important role in this module.
Data used in Political Economy
Basic Data. Reviews the basic data of population, output and development used to make international comparisons between countries.
Trust
Trust. Argues for the centrality of trust in explanations of differences in wealth and poverty between nations but highlights difficulties in measuring it and in explaining the direct of causality.
Society and Fragmentation
Inequality and Fragmentation. Examines how society can be fragmented along lines of religion, language, ethnicity and income
Muy preciso, actualizado. De videos y lecturas amenas. Super recomendable.
I like the modules and subjects presented by the instructor. It was a great course. Pretty good if you are pursuing a career in International Development or Economy.
This course was very interesting and useful to the understanding of the social and economic systems and the global development process.
The course is great! It took me longer time to complete it. It was an sponsored course. But when I finally completed the course, I am being asked to pay for the certificate. I am very disappointed.
