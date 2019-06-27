RD
Feb 23, 2021
The course is great! It took me longer time to complete it. It was an sponsored course. But when I finally completed the course, I am being asked to pay for the certificate. I am very disappointed.
HT
Jan 16, 2018
It was really an amazing course. I like Prof Griffith's approach and his diligence. I have learnt a lot and the course helped me to sharpen my understanding about political economy. Thanks a lot.
By Borremans J•
Jun 27, 2019
Very well structured course providing facts and figures enabling us to understand our world. The professor takes extreme care in explaining the data and their limitations . I found extremely useful to be warned that just because we are dealing with figures comparisons are sometimes misleading ex. turnover of a company like Walmart and the GDP of a state. The course is always very useful in understanding the origins and effects of aid, FDI, trade , and finance. From a certain viewpoint it is disappointing to learn that institutions like the World Bank and the IMF have not really delivered on the great expectations that they probably created when they were set up. The way to development is a pilgrimage and sometimes a roller caster with the possible exception of China. Unavoidably one gets into a dialogue with the course. Trump might be the elephant in the room .
By KATERINA A•
Nov 12, 2017
Simply presented and at the same time so informative! You don't have to be an expert to understand. I would definitely recommend it. Thank you for this course Mr.Griffiths and Leiden Universiteit :) .
By Dominic W•
Oct 26, 2021
The topics covered were very interesting and applicable to modern problems! It gives you some fundamental understanding to begin pursuing a career covering social issues.
By Ikedinachi O•
Sep 5, 2018
This course was very interesting and useful to the understanding of the social and economic systems and the global development process.
By Roeland H•
Aug 13, 2017
Could be more in-depth with longer videos or elaborations! Still, a very interesting 'tip of the iceberg' course when it comes to political economy!
By Jaksilik U K u•
Jun 24, 2020
This is an amazing opportunity for everyone, who wants to know more about interactions of policy and economy. After finishing it, I have started to look at different datas given by institutions more critically . I have discovered for myself new issues related to diversity in society. Last but least, I have explored new assessment criterias of Good governance. I would also recommend this course for people, who wants to know about classic theories of Economy and also for people who wants to learn how to make a qualitative research. Thank you very much Prof. Richard Thomas Griffiths and University of Leiden.
By Jenny I•
Mar 3, 2018
Excellent introduction to political economy of institutions and development! I earned my master degree in international devleopment 10 years ago. This not only provided me with refresher but also broadened my perspectives about how the global insitutions were constructed and what new challenges we are facing today. I like all the video lectures - all well done and throught out. I also learnt a lot from peers through the small discussions. Thank you so much for organising the course!
By Stephanie A•
Feb 26, 2020
I strongly recommend this course to anyone who is interested in gaining a better insight into the interplay between politics and the economy on a local and international level and how it affects development and current political and economic affairs. Every model consists in a balanced mix of factual content and context leading to a comprehensive understanding of the "Political Economy of Institutions and Development".
By Daniel J B•
Jun 22, 2020
The course was really eye-opening and interesting. Don't worry if you don't have a background in economics or in political science, the course is accessible enough if you're willing to spend more time reading the reading material from the course. I was a bit overwhelmed by the end of the course as some of the subjects are a little hard to grasp at first and require a bit of reading but every second of it is worth it.
By Chalachew A•
Jun 15, 2020
Political Economy of Institutions and Development demonstrates the links between globalization and international organizations. The roles played by the UN, WTO, IMF, International Organizations etc to maintain the votes of developed countries is well discussed. Lesson learned - local organizations such as AU in Africa should do their own job to combat the challenges of voice grabbing.
By Ne C T•
Mar 8, 2022
It provides me more understanding of political economy and gave me the thought to treat the existing data set with a great care. It also encorage me to learn more about how the politics of institutions can affect on the results they produced. I would like to thank to the professor Dr. Richard Thomas Griffiths who made the difficult topics to understand simply through his lectures.
By Nam•
Dec 30, 2018
Professor Griffin is an amazing lecturer, and knows how to use simple language to break down diverse and intersecting topics into digestible chunks. His own point-of-view, experience, and personal anecdotes add lots of spice to the lectures. There is a good combination of conventional and critical analysis offered to keep the students engaged.
By Prosper W A•
Nov 16, 2018
The professor taught the class in simplicity but insightful so much so that even non-politically or non-economically inclined participant could grasp the course in it totality with ease. Great job professor!!! I learned so much in the short span of the course than I have learned in my entire life in both politics and economics..
By Andrew P•
Jul 13, 2018
Fantastic adaptation of the material to an online classroom. Gives an expansive and critical view of the institutions, policies, and environments guiding our world today. The professor was candid and gave accurate analysis of contemporary issues, while keeping the material light and interesting. Would recommend to others!
By Bradley ( G•
Jun 13, 2020
This was an excellent course for those looking for an Introduction to Global Political Economy! I cannot recommend it enough for those interested in Global Policy, or a more qualitative viewpoint on Political Economy and the issues in applying various economic concepts to international issues.
By stefano r•
Mar 16, 2019
A great learning experience from thematic maps, to economics and social culture isseues, lead by Prof. Thomas Griffiths. I suggest to everyone to attend this course, able to enrich our mind with new tools and better understand the world with a more comphrensive perspective.
By Albertus S•
Nov 18, 2018
Very good for an introduction into political economy and its relationship to development. The critical perspective that is taken is also really good for encouraging students to think and question for themselves. I would definitely recommend this course
By Isabelle S•
Feb 24, 2020
A very insightful class to be introduced to the concept and the fundamental pillars of political economy. An entertaining and dynamic professor, with loads of interesting maps to understand the key concepts concretely. Thank you!
By sixtus u o•
Nov 5, 2018
A very rich knowledge and great experience gained, now i feel more confident to talk about Governance and Economic Development especially in an ethnic diverse society like Nigeria. Thank You very much.
By Roy D•
Feb 24, 2021
The course is great! It took me longer time to complete it. It was an sponsored course. But when I finally completed the course, I am being asked to pay for the certificate. I am very disappointed.
By Henok G T•
Jan 17, 2018
It was really an amazing course. I like Prof Griffith's approach and his diligence. I have learnt a lot and the course helped me to sharpen my understanding about political economy. Thanks a lot.
By nopparuthr•
Mar 1, 2021
Very good course and I can apply to my current work. Thank you very much. Sir, Prof.Richard Thomas Griffiths and all your team members. Please stay safe and be healthy.
By Muhammad F K•
Apr 29, 2021
I like the modules and subjects presented by the instructor. It was a great course. Pretty good if you are pursuing a career in International Development or Economy.
By Ramiro A Z•
Jul 31, 2020
I like the modules and subjects presented by the instructor. It was a great course. Pretty good if you are pursuing a career in International Development or Economy.
By Margarito Z•
Mar 31, 2019
Muchísimas gracias a todos los que hicieron posible este maravilloso curso de excelencia, es un honor y una gran satisfacción aprender de esta manera. Mil gracias.