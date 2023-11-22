The University of Edinburgh
Climate Change: Carbon Capture and Storage
The University of Edinburgh

Climate Change: Carbon Capture and Storage

Taught in English

1,804 already enrolled

Dr Erika Palfi
Dr Mark Wilkinson

Instructors: Dr Erika Palfi

4.7

(15 reviews)

37 hours to complete
3 weeks at 12 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • How to protect the atmosphere with the technology of Carbon Capture and Storage, often called CCS, from an excess of carbon dioxide

  • The fundamental drivers to make fossil fuels ‘safe to use’ in the context of the Paris Climate Change agreement of 2015

  • Key sectors of the global economy where CCS can contribute to deep reductions in emissions

  • The uniqueness of CCS to complement other low-carbon technologies

Recently updated!

November 2023

Assessments

1 quiz, 25 assignments

There are 5 modules in this course

4.6 (7 ratings)
Dr Erika Palfi
The University of Edinburgh
1 Course1,804 learners
Dr Mark Wilkinson
The University of Edinburgh
1 Course1,804 learners

The University of Edinburgh

