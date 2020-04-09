About this Course

Intermediate Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English
Instructors

University of Manchester

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Week 1: Principles of Corrosion

3 hours to complete
44 videos (Total 172 min)
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Week 2: Cathodic Protection

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 102 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Week 3: Surface Engineering

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 126 min)
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Week 4: Oilfield Corrosion and Control

5 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 199 min)

Frequently Asked Questions

