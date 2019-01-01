Rob is a Reader in Corrosion Science and Engineering at the School of Materials in The University of Manchester. He teaches corrosion to both undergraduate and postgraduate students, and leads a taught unit concerned with oilfield corrosion. Research-wise, Rob’s activity is concerned with mechanistic understanding of surface/interface properties of relevance to corrosion, along with gaining insight into the structure and chemistry of oxide surfaces. A range of experimental approaches are employed, including both laboratory and synchrotron based state of the art surface probes (e.g. surface X-ray diffraction and vibrational sum frequency spectroscopy).