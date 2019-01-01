Profile

Zhu Liu

Professor

    Bio

    Zhu Liu is a Professor in Materials Science and Engineering at the University of Manchester. She teaches high-temperature oxidation and surface engineering to MSc students. Her research activities focus on laser surface engineering for corrosion protection and a wide range of surface functionalisation and modifications using laser technologies. In recent years, her research team has carried out extensive research in laser nano-engineering and synthesis of novel nano-materials for perovskite solar cell applications. Her team has also pioneered a novel laser synthesis route to fabricate single-atom catalysts for hydrogen production, hydrogen fuel cells and batteries. https://www.research.manchester.ac.uk/portal/en/researchers/zhu-liu(f49ae181-82fa-4842-9b3d-91ed393c2617).html

    Protecting the World: Introducing Corrosion Science and Engineering

