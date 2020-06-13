Chevron Left
If you have ever encountered rusty car bodies, leaking pipes, tarnished silverware or the green patina of a copper roof then you have experienced corrosion in action. This course, from the Corrosion@Manchester team in collaboration with AkzoNobel, will teach you why metals corrode, what the environmental consequences are, how much corrosion costs and how corrosion can be controlled. It is designed for students, householders, teachers, professionals and anyone in-between. The aim of the course is to introduce the complex world of corrosion and corrosion control. While a full appreciation of corrosion science involves elements of materials science, electrochemistry and physics while corrosion engineering requires a practical knowledge of corrosion failures and engineering design this course does not need an extensive background knowledge. The course mirrors elements of the Corrosion Control Engineering teaching programme at The University of Manchester for final-year undergraduates and masters-level postgraduates and is used as a supplementary learning resource by our students....

PP

Jun 3, 2020

It was a very interesting course ,I enjoyed getting knowledge about our environment and how corrosion damages our environment.Also how to protect our environment from being damaged by corrosion.

AS

Jul 19, 2020

Amazing course with an in-depth concept clarification about corrosion and protection methods. I will be more interested to do a course in Non-destructive monitoring for corrosion evaluation.

By IMRAN K P

Jun 12, 2020

Why don't we get Certificate For this course.

After solving this number of assignment we Deserve Certificate

By AJAY A V

Apr 24, 2020

Excellent teaching... Sir I have a request. Kindly give me a course completion certificate.

By Carlos M

Sep 28, 2019

This course was really amazing a review the materials that I covered when I was a student at the University of Manchester. Thank you very much for this wonderful class.

By Paula S

Apr 21, 2020

Excellent course, however, I hope to get a CERTIFICATE of completion of it.

By Brandon B

Nov 16, 2019

The course was informative on a range of corrosion environments with an emphasis on oil and gas. With a bit of a background in paints and coatings manufacture and formulation, it provided additional insight into the how and why of corrosion inhibiting coatings.

By Muhammad A

Sep 29, 2020

This course is very helpful for me and it provide basic knowledge about corrosion engineering and it cover everything in short introduction related to corrosion engineering and protection the world from corrosion.

I don't have to receive this course certificate Sir please inform me that how to get certificate of this course?

By Mohammad A N

Apr 10, 2020

Although i took several courses but still this course is really benefit i would like to thank all staff for this great course contents and efforts

By Diyar J

Apr 20, 2020

Great course, simple, includes the fundamentals, right to the point. However there is room for improvement regarding the audio quality.

By Ivan R

Feb 28, 2020

Excelent!

By Khalid H A

Apr 14, 2020

good

By PALLAPOTHU L M

Apr 12, 2020

Good

By PULIVARTHI P

Apr 27, 2020

Good

By YADALI T

Apr 27, 2020

Good

By Rishabh S

May 19, 2020

Very Important Course for all those who are preparing for NACE or working in Oil and Gas Industry. Even, you will not find such material in youtube and over internet also. Very expensive knowledge for Free

1st Week is the basics of Corrosion.

2nd Week is the Cathodic Protection (Usually the Oil & Gas Transmission line) (You will understand the concept of standards used by NACE )

3rd Week Coating over the metal Surface for Corrosion Protection

4th Week Corrosion Problems in Upstream Industry. (Good Insight of Upstream Industry)

By Amit D

Apr 17, 2020

This is an exceptional course and a great introduction to Corrosion Engineering. The lectures are engaging and informative, and provide a good foundation for further study into specific topics within this very broad discipline.

By somar a

Apr 25, 2020

very wholesome course and very attractive.

By Mahesh N R

Apr 21, 2020

Recived excellent knowledge of corrosion science and Engg.

By Supriya R

Apr 18, 2020

The course was good and useful.

By Avijit A

Jan 25, 2020

Nice Course. Good content.

By Bimal D

Apr 25, 2020

Course is beneficial.

By Van K N

Apr 15, 2020

It's helpful

By Rahul G

Mar 8, 2020

VERY GOOD

By Nina d A S

Mar 29, 2020

The course gives an overview of corrosion, specially in the oil and gas industry

By Ignacio R M

Jan 8, 2020

Course itself is ok, information is useful. However, many times video or audio quality is really low. I would have liked deeper discussion on surface engineering.

By Dr S N V

Jun 9, 2020

certificate is not coming the customer care executives are keep on telling so many things like do this and that instead of trouble shooting

