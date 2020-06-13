PP
Jun 3, 2020
It was a very interesting course ,I enjoyed getting knowledge about our environment and how corrosion damages our environment.Also how to protect our environment from being damaged by corrosion.
AS
Jul 19, 2020
Amazing course with an in-depth concept clarification about corrosion and protection methods. I will be more interested to do a course in Non-destructive monitoring for corrosion evaluation.
By IMRAN K P•
Jun 12, 2020
Why don't we get Certificate For this course.
After solving this number of assignment we Deserve Certificate
By AJAY A V•
Apr 24, 2020
Excellent teaching... Sir I have a request. Kindly give me a course completion certificate.
By Carlos M•
Sep 28, 2019
This course was really amazing a review the materials that I covered when I was a student at the University of Manchester. Thank you very much for this wonderful class.
By Paula S•
Apr 21, 2020
Excellent course, however, I hope to get a CERTIFICATE of completion of it.
By Brandon B•
Nov 16, 2019
The course was informative on a range of corrosion environments with an emphasis on oil and gas. With a bit of a background in paints and coatings manufacture and formulation, it provided additional insight into the how and why of corrosion inhibiting coatings.
By Muhammad A•
Sep 29, 2020
This course is very helpful for me and it provide basic knowledge about corrosion engineering and it cover everything in short introduction related to corrosion engineering and protection the world from corrosion.
I don't have to receive this course certificate Sir please inform me that how to get certificate of this course?
By Mohammad A N•
Apr 10, 2020
Although i took several courses but still this course is really benefit i would like to thank all staff for this great course contents and efforts
By Diyar J•
Apr 20, 2020
Great course, simple, includes the fundamentals, right to the point. However there is room for improvement regarding the audio quality.
By Ivan R•
Feb 28, 2020
Excelent!
By Khalid H A•
Apr 14, 2020
good
By PALLAPOTHU L M•
Apr 12, 2020
Good
By PULIVARTHI P•
Apr 27, 2020
Good
By YADALI T•
Apr 27, 2020
Good
By Rishabh S•
May 19, 2020
Very Important Course for all those who are preparing for NACE or working in Oil and Gas Industry. Even, you will not find such material in youtube and over internet also. Very expensive knowledge for Free
1st Week is the basics of Corrosion.
2nd Week is the Cathodic Protection (Usually the Oil & Gas Transmission line) (You will understand the concept of standards used by NACE )
3rd Week Coating over the metal Surface for Corrosion Protection
4th Week Corrosion Problems in Upstream Industry. (Good Insight of Upstream Industry)
By Amit D•
Apr 17, 2020
This is an exceptional course and a great introduction to Corrosion Engineering. The lectures are engaging and informative, and provide a good foundation for further study into specific topics within this very broad discipline.
By somar a•
Apr 25, 2020
very wholesome course and very attractive.
By Mahesh N R•
Apr 21, 2020
Recived excellent knowledge of corrosion science and Engg.
By Supriya R•
Apr 18, 2020
The course was good and useful.
By Avijit A•
Jan 25, 2020
Nice Course. Good content.
By Bimal D•
Apr 25, 2020
Course is beneficial.
By Van K N•
Apr 15, 2020
It's helpful
By Rahul G•
Mar 8, 2020
VERY GOOD
By Nina d A S•
Mar 29, 2020
The course gives an overview of corrosion, specially in the oil and gas industry
By Ignacio R M•
Jan 8, 2020
Course itself is ok, information is useful. However, many times video or audio quality is really low. I would have liked deeper discussion on surface engineering.
By Dr S N V•
Jun 9, 2020
certificate is not coming the customer care executives are keep on telling so many things like do this and that instead of trouble shooting