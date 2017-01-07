New ideas based on high-technology research have a high failure rate because they hit the ground running with lopsided priorities and misalignments. Students complete this course with an Innovation Creed (“Why are you doing this?”) and a customized Idea Filter (“Are you working on the right priorities?”)—2 simple tools that steer concept-stage commercialization to success.
Technology Commercialization, Part 1: Setting up your Idea Filtering SystemUniversity of Rochester
The University of Rochester is one of the nation's leading private universities. Located in Rochester, N.Y., the University provides exceptional opportunities for interdisciplinary study and close collaboration with faculty through its unique cluster-based curriculum. Its College, School of Arts and Sciences, and Hajim School of Engineering and Applied Sciences are complemented by its Eastman School of Music, Simon School of Business, Warner School of Education, Laboratory for Laser Energetics, School of Medicine and Dentistry, School of Nursing, Eastman Institute for Oral Health, and the Memorial Art Gallery.
Week 1 - Case for Action
Welcome to the technology commercialization revolution! And Foundational starting point: Your Innovation Creed
Week 2 - Why so hard?
Top reasons why commercializing technology is so difficult
Week 3 - Customizing Your Filter
Turning those challenges into an Idea Filter
Week 4 - Discussing Filters from Different Creeds
Customizing Your Idea Filter: the best ideas for your particular Creed and
I guess, the this course need to be enpowered by practical case
Brilliant. Must-take for a tech. startup leader or innovation portfolio owner. Highly recommend. 1 week.
Proved to be very useful for me personally. Would be great to see part 2 now!
Excellent, easy to put it into practice, thank you!
