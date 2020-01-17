YS
Aug 17, 2021
Brilliant. Must-take for a tech. startup leader or innovation portfolio owner. Highly recommend. 1 week.
MS
Jan 14, 2017
It is a great course to take for anyone who is active in field of technology commercialization.
By Thummalapalli C S M G•
Jan 17, 2020
This course has been very interestingly designed even for the practicing innovators/researchers in industry to look at the project evaluation and to have a check list from the beginning of the project.
The course helps in having a clear objectives and outcomes for the innovation/R&D projects for commercialization.
By Alexey F•
Oct 29, 2017
Proved to be very useful for me personally. Would be great to see part 2 now!
By Giovanna S•
Dec 19, 2018
This course was really helpful for me - a business development professional on the begging of career. I've been working on business development for a whole year now and I can totally identified myself with the professor's saying: "The highs are really high the lows are really low and the time between the two is very short. So, try not to get too high. Try not to get too low try and run the middle as best you can and just keep focused on your business plan and press through." Kind regards from Brazil! Giovanna Siena
By Igor K•
Jan 8, 2017
I guess, the this course need to be enpowered by practical case
By Raeesa G•
Feb 1, 2019
This course could have been made more concise. Some of the information was very basic or frankly unnecessary. The exams did not test you on concepts but on how well you listened to the lectures and remembered them. It helped me learn a few business concepts and the template is a good place to start if you are a novice. Overall, I was pretty underwhelmed by the course.
By GYQB•
Sep 17, 2017
This course could have been chiseled down to one 30-minute lecture. So much of it was annoying jargon (WTF is "Marble Mouth"?), overdrawn abstract rambling and obvious back-and-forth speak on hypothetical situations (e.g. "Doing too much of this thing would be too much, but at the same time, doing too little would be too little, so you want to do the right amount."). Thanks! I would have preferred a few core concepts with many real-world examples, real-world resources on where to find market or IP data, etc. This professor seems to be detached from the outside world and living in his own sphere of terminology and business-school fluff.
By Takayuki K•
Aug 25, 2018
I think this course is too messy to understand for a newbie. The lecturer describes some jargons with examples but sometimes I could not understand what they are. I do not recommend this course if you do not have confidence in this area.
By Brian G•
Jul 8, 2021
I couldn't stand this course. I found the structure not clear, the instruction meandering and the exams were designed to ensure I went through the content in detail rather than really get the core concepts. On the upside, the instructor looks a lot like an old friend of mine.
By Fatima E S A H•
Nov 21, 2021
hard course not for beginner
By Paulo P•
Apr 6, 2021
Thank you Professor Mark Wilson, the course was very good and very clear course. The filter's applications, how to calibrate and improve filters were my favorite parts. The invited speakers were very cool, to see in practical the theoretical aspects. Thank you Professor Wilson, Rochester University, Coursera and São Paulo University.
By Tjerja G•
Oct 15, 2017
It's a great course - i very much enjoyed all the contents. The Theory and Exercises are all good - the course questions for the quizes/exams are sometimes too hard. It could be a little more ' considerate ' regarding company politics, culture or circumstances - and not too rigid. Overall, great learning experience.
By Shenequa A•
May 20, 2019
I worked in emerging technology over the past two years. This course is exactly what is needed for anyone working in a radical innovation space. It provides guidance on how to determine what to pursue. I hope there will be a part 2 that focuses more on what to do after you've chosen your ideas.
By Brian M•
Feb 11, 2016
Excellent course, especially if you're involved in mutiple projects at once. It helps you distill the reasons why you would run a startup or get involved in one. You learn to see through the details of the day and look at fundamental principles of many startup projects.
By Yury S•
Aug 17, 2021
By Balazs F•
Aug 8, 2017
Excellent, easy to put it into practice, thank you!
By Gerard B J•
Oct 30, 2020
It was a great course an eye opener
By Arif U H•
Mar 30, 2022
The course is poorly organized. The professor use of concepts such as " Marble mouth" sounds very non-academic. No reference material. No practical cases. Especially, the most problematic aspect is assesment quizzes very poorly worded and based on how you crammed the words instead of understanding. In more than 50 courses I completed from Coursera, this was the worst experience.