Profile

Mark Wilson

Lecturer in Entrepreneurship

Bio

Mr. Wilson founded Initiatives Consulting LLC in 1997 to help clients turn technical ideas into new products and companies. Initiatives Consulting, LLC has created business plans, marketing support, and road show coaching that has been instrumental in starting six companies, raising several million dollars of seed money, and launching four new medical devices; including most recently a proprietary syringe-product and a device to reduce catheter-related blood stream infections. Since 2004, Wilson’s training company ( www.neworks.biz) has taken nearly 500 teams through an intense workshop to jump-start their technology-based product ideas. This program has launched well over 100 pre-seed stage companies out of university research and patents which have gone on to collectively raise over $100 million in equity funding. ( www.preseedworkshop.com). With diverse roles prior to Initiatives in product design, process engineering, optical tooling, lean manufacturing and automation, Wilson has been involved in the creation and launch of five new medical device platforms currently generating more than $1 billion in annual sales. As a part-time academic, Wilson is driven to simplify, quantify, and systematize the fuzzy-front-end of innovation.

Courses

Technology Commercialization, Part 1: Setting up your Idea Filtering System

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder