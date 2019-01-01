Dr Michele Curioni is a Senior Lecturer in Corrosion Protection in the School of Materials at The University of Manchester. Michele's research focuses on corrosion protection of light alloys by surface treatments, lifetime prediction, and development of novel electrochemical methods for corrosion testing. He is author of over 90 peer-reviewed articles on these topics. Michele teaches various subjects both at undergraduate and master level, including electrochemistry, cathodic protection, and materials sustainability.