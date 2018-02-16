YL
May 12, 2020
very useful course in understanding of china post 1978 till 2016. elaborate lectures and videos. kudos to the team being brief yet incisive and to the point. thanks and WARM REGARDS
CC
Dec 7, 2017
Excellent as the first course of Chinese Politics. The subject, Prof. Zweig, the readings made available, the slides. I just cannot but praise Prof. Zweig an his team. Thank you.
By Mustafa N•
Feb 16, 2018
An excellent course with much to offer. I recommend it to anyone trying to understand China politically.
By Angel V•
May 26, 2017
This course about Chinese politics is very good. Chinese politics are extremely complicated, especially for anyone coming from non communist states. This course is a very good introductory course on Chinese politics. China is the world’s second largest economy and one of the most influential countries today. The Middle Kingdom has a very unique political system. The professor is excellent and the institution providing this course is a world class university. I took Part I and Part II of this course. I really enjoyed both courses. I think even Chinese people would learn a great deal during this course. （我建议大家上这门课）
By Ralph R F•
Jul 13, 2019
World class course yet again! Prof. Zweigs' narrative style of teaching with his teams insightful research bring a more in-depth look at China's geopolitical strategies for the years to come. An added bonus is the forum discussion of 4 academic luminaries tackling the uneasy rise of the middle kingdom. My favorite course to date.
By JOHN Q•
Nov 20, 2017
I enjoyed this course tremendously, and discovered that there was a vast amount of information that I needed to learn about this SuperPower. China is an amazing country with an enormous population and economy, a history of remarkable achievement, and yet still unknown in many ways. Thanks for putting this course together.
By Raza A•
Nov 30, 2017
The course was really helpful. I am a fresh graduate but didn't study for like 6 months. However, this brought me to the study environment again. I am really pleased to be part of this online learning community. My experience is just awesome with Coursera. Thank you and I am like cheese :D
By Stefan D•
May 23, 2016
This course gives absolutely unique insight into the making of Chinese politics. This is a very comprehensive course with content that would be difficult to acquire through other channels. I strongly recommend this course for everyone who wants to start with Chinese politics.
By gilles•
Sep 3, 2017
excellent course , also due to mr zweig who is very professionnal in his explanations . the course is narrated as a story which is easier sometimes to understand . hope there will be more courses of this university and from the professor zweig
By Patrick C•
Apr 20, 2022
J'ai apprécié ce cours pour la diversité des approches, la rigueur scientifique des références, la pluridisciplinarité des thèmes et le dynamisme que se dégage de l'enseignant passionné.
By YUVRAJ S L•
May 13, 2020
By Claudio C•
Dec 8, 2017
By Sue J•
Jan 3, 2021
Part 2 I still found very interesting, a lot of information new to me and enjoyed the panel discussion particularly at the last lesson
By Andrew B•
Feb 7, 2020
Great course. Timeless information. Provides a backdrop for understanding China's political perspective today.
By Jochen S•
Nov 11, 2017
I really enjoyed the course and I pretty much liked the professor.
By Svetlana K•
May 13, 2018
The best course on Chinese politics I've ever found
By Dalibor•
Nov 4, 2016
Professor Zweig is a real expert on the topic.
By Michael S•
Oct 16, 2021
Greatful, strongly imortant for the moment.
By David C•
Jun 14, 2020
Very detailed and well structured course!
By SUN Y M•
Jun 15, 2017
Good in depth and breadth!
By Floriano F•
Jun 15, 2017
Great course. Thank you.
By MUHAMMAD C•
Apr 17, 2020
Wonderful Course
By Gang L•
Nov 8, 2017
very well！
By 呂嘉穎•
Oct 15, 2021
good
By Mona A A•
Jul 24, 2020
good
By lichuangye•
Apr 4, 2017
nice
By Peter A•
Mar 8, 2020
A lot of good things here: Material is important; the course is interesting; professor is very knowledgeable and communicates clearly. The range of topics - from energy to education - is informative and relevant.
A few things that could be improved: 1) The course is quite dated and on a topic like this, not being current is a major weakness. Coursera needs a new edition. 2) A fair number of the questions on the quizzes are niggling, focusing on tiny, unimportant details. 3) Many of the slides are hard to read - rows of numbers that should be graphs, etc.
All of these things are addressable and would make a meaningful difference.