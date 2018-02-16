Chevron Left
Back to Chinese Politics Part 2 – China and the World

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Chinese Politics Part 2 – China and the World by The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

4.7
stars
117 ratings
29 reviews

About the Course

One of the most significant changes in the world in the past 30 years is the opening of China to the outside world and its engagement with that world. In the initial years of the opening, external forces influenced China’s economy, regional balances, bureaucracy, as well as the political authority of local leaders in the coastal areas. More recently, the world is feeling the effects of a rising China which seeks resources and talent from all around the globe and uses its financial wealth to strengthen its position in the world. This course tracks the opening of China up from 1978 until it joins the WTO, focusing on how the world affected China’s internal development. We then look at various aspects of China’s “going out strategy” — its search for energy, talent, as well as its relations with the United States and the states within the Asia-Pacific region. The instructor has been deeply engaged in research on all these topics, having lived in China during various stages of China’s opening to the outside world. Course Overview video: https://youtu.be/7FpNL67EbE4...

Top reviews

YL

May 12, 2020

very useful course in understanding of china post 1978 till 2016. elaborate lectures and videos. kudos to the team being brief yet incisive and to the point. thanks and WARM REGARDS

CC

Dec 7, 2017

Excellent as the first course of Chinese Politics. The subject, Prof. Zweig, the readings made available, the slides. I just cannot but praise Prof. Zweig an his team. Thank you.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 29 Reviews for Chinese Politics Part 2 – China and the World

By Mustafa N

Feb 16, 2018

An excellent course with much to offer. I recommend it to anyone trying to understand China politically.

By Angel V

May 26, 2017

This course about Chinese politics is very good. Chinese politics are extremely complicated, especially for anyone coming from non communist states. This course is a very good introductory course on Chinese politics. China is the world’s second largest economy and one of the most influential countries today. The Middle Kingdom has a very unique political system. The professor is excellent and the institution providing this course is a world class university. I took Part I and Part II of this course. I really enjoyed both courses. I think even Chinese people would learn a great deal during this course. （我建议大家上这门课）

By Ralph R F

Jul 13, 2019

World class course yet again! Prof. Zweigs' narrative style of teaching with his teams insightful research bring a more in-depth look at China's geopolitical strategies for the years to come. An added bonus is the forum discussion of 4 academic luminaries tackling the uneasy rise of the middle kingdom. My favorite course to date.

By JOHN Q

Nov 20, 2017

I enjoyed this course tremendously, and discovered that there was a vast amount of information that I needed to learn about this SuperPower. China is an amazing country with an enormous population and economy, a history of remarkable achievement, and yet still unknown in many ways. Thanks for putting this course together.

By Raza A

Nov 30, 2017

The course was really helpful. I am a fresh graduate but didn't study for like 6 months. However, this brought me to the study environment again. I am really pleased to be part of this online learning community. My experience is just awesome with Coursera. Thank you and I am like cheese :D

By Stefan D

May 23, 2016

This course gives absolutely unique insight into the making of Chinese politics. This is a very comprehensive course with content that would be difficult to acquire through other channels. I strongly recommend this course for everyone who wants to start with Chinese politics.

By gilles

Sep 3, 2017

excellent course , also due to mr zweig who is very professionnal in his explanations . the course is narrated as a story which is easier sometimes to understand . hope there will be more courses of this university and from the professor zweig

By Patrick C

Apr 20, 2022

J'ai apprécié ce cours pour la diversité des approches, la rigueur scientifique des références, la pluridisciplinarité des thèmes et le dynamisme que se dégage de l'enseignant passionné.

By YUVRAJ S L

May 13, 2020

very useful course in understanding of china post 1978 till 2016. elaborate lectures and videos. kudos to the team being brief yet incisive and to the point. thanks and WARM REGARDS

By Claudio C

Dec 8, 2017

Excellent as the first course of Chinese Politics. The subject, Prof. Zweig, the readings made available, the slides. I just cannot but praise Prof. Zweig an his team. Thank you.

By Sue J

Jan 3, 2021

Part 2 I still found very interesting, a lot of information new to me and enjoyed the panel discussion particularly at the last lesson

By Andrew B

Feb 7, 2020

Great course. Timeless information. Provides a backdrop for understanding China's political perspective today.

By Jochen S

Nov 11, 2017

I really enjoyed the course and I pretty much liked the professor.

By Svetlana K

May 13, 2018

The best course on Chinese politics I've ever found

By Dalibor

Nov 4, 2016

Professor Zweig is a real expert on the topic.

By Michael S

Oct 16, 2021

Greatful, strongly imortant for the moment.

By David C

Jun 14, 2020

Very detailed and well structured course!

By SUN Y M

Jun 15, 2017

Good in depth and breadth!

By Floriano F

Jun 15, 2017

Great course. Thank you.

By MUHAMMAD C

Apr 17, 2020

Wonderful Course

By Gang L

Nov 8, 2017

very well！

By 呂嘉穎

Oct 15, 2021

good

By Mona A A

Jul 24, 2020

good

By lichuangye

Apr 4, 2017

nice

By Peter A

Mar 8, 2020

A lot of good things here: Material is important; the course is interesting; professor is very knowledgeable and communicates clearly. The range of topics - from energy to education - is informative and relevant.

A few things that could be improved: 1) The course is quite dated and on a topic like this, not being current is a major weakness. Coursera needs a new edition. 2) A fair number of the questions on the quizzes are niggling, focusing on tiny, unimportant details. 3) Many of the slides are hard to read - rows of numbers that should be graphs, etc.

All of these things are addressable and would make a meaningful difference.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder