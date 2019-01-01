James Z. Lee (1952 -) is Dean and Chair Professor of the School of Humanities and Social Sciences at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, Faculty Associate at the Inter-University Consortium for Political and Social Research at the University of Michigan, and Jiangxi Chair Visiting Scholar at Shanghai Jiao Tong University. Professor Lee’s published work includes six authored or co-authored books, six co-edited books or textbooks, and sixty articles focused largely on the demographic, ethnic, fiscal and frontier history of late imperial China, as well as on the population behavior, social organization, and social mobility of contemporary China. A John Simon Guggenheim Fellow (2004), Professor Lee and his co-authors have received five best book awards from various learned societies in North America and Asia.