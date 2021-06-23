JB
May 22, 2018
Brilliant course. High quality information, comprehensive bibliography and interesting tests. Visionary, complex and controversial. Not to be missed if you are interested in China.
JQ
Nov 18, 2017
NICE COURSE WITH SOME INTERESTING INFORMATION. THANKS FOR ORGANIZING THIS COURSE.
By Lucy X•
Jun 23, 2021
Very interesting evidence-based approach in delivering insights on Chinese society and its development. As a native Chinese, I still learned a lot about the societal characteristics of my home country.
By Ben C•
Jul 22, 2017
This course was very well put together and expanded my knowledge of both Chinese and non-Chinese society elements. It was also an excellent example of a productive use of data from widely varying sources and what can be learned from carefully analyzing it.
By Jialin B•
May 23, 2018
By Ilse N D P G•
May 27, 2020
This was a very interesting course that helped me learn a lot of things about China's population. I was very surprised several times.
By JOHN Q•
Nov 19, 2017
By Basil M•
Sep 12, 2020
Awesome Experience
By Amal A E I•
Sep 6, 2018
Great Course
By lichuangye•
Apr 4, 2017
nice
By Xiaohong Y•
Jan 13, 2020
I like part one better. a lot more information.
By Sathyajith M 1•
Jul 20, 2020
An excellent follow-up to the first course.
By Joy S•
Feb 25, 2019
good info based on actual statistics.
By AlexDeseole•
Dec 1, 2017
Very interesting! Valuable!
By Jeananne K•
Oct 16, 2021
Three and a half stars. It's an interesting overview of a very specific sub-topic within Chinese history--kinship and reproduction. I appreciated the short length and lecture + quiz format of the course, but I found the lecture videos (with the professors more or less reading the slides) a bit distracting, especially when words were mispronounced or mis-read entirely. Also found the focus on "who we are" a bit confusing; perhaps it's directed at those of Chinese ancestry? Would be a good course for students with a background in Chinese history or population/reproduction studies, but probably too specialized for general knowledge.