Structuring Values in Modern China by The Chinese University of Hong Kong

4.6
stars
23 ratings
9 reviews

This sequence of four courses will propose a multi-disciplinary approach to the study of Chinese cultural history conceived of as a succession of modes of rationality (philosophical, bureaucratic, and economic). The focus will be on the moments of paradigm shift from one mode of rationality to another. For each of these moments, cultural facts and artifacts—thought, literature, ritual—will be examined in relationship to changing social, political, and economic systems. The first two courses will cover the periods of the Warring States (481-256 BCE) and the Period of Division (220-589 CE), with a brief excursion into the Han (206 BCE-220 CE). The Warring States laid the social and cultural foundations for the emergence of the imperial mode of rationality; the Period of Division saw the Buddhist “conquest” of China and the emergence of a rationality defined by the opposition of the Three Teachings to shamanism, that is, of a clear contrast between elite and popular culture. The third and fourth courses will focus on the emergence of modern China in the Song-Yuan (960-1368) and of today’s China 1850 to the present. We will see how the modern attack on religion, redefined as "superstition", led not only to religious reform movements but also to a society in which science and the nation became the primary value systems promoted by the state. The courses are listed below: A Critical Cultural History of China - Early China I: Intellectual Change in the Warring States and Han (481 BCE-220 CE) A Critical Cultural History of China - Early China II: Religious Transformation in the Period of Division (220-589 CE) A Critical Cultural History of China - Modern China I: Religion and Thought in the Song, Jin, and Yuan (960-1368) A Critical Cultural History of China - Modern China II: Structuring Values (1850-2015)...

MN

Oct 2, 2020

This course teaches me a lot about how belief systems and religion shape values in our society. The course was comprehensive, it gives an impression of acquired great knowledge.

AP

May 26, 2021

I absolutely loved this course, it is really important to approach to the philosophical and religious structures.

By Brian S

Apr 11, 2020

Good lectures, but the quizzes have many broken questions and course staff is non-responsive.

By Patrik W

Oct 27, 2020

Amazing course. Taught with great depth and allows for an eassy acsess to further organized and personal studies. I deeply respect the professor and appreciate his lectures, as weel as the efoorts of those who have made this course possible. I now aspire to research chinese culture myself.

By YunLiang L

Sep 11, 2019

Great, this course gives me a new understanding with the Chinese culture and its shifts of ideas. I get the notion that the monism is over the dualism for Chinese culture and the unification of the three-teachings and why the modern china is what it is.

By Mael N

Oct 3, 2020

By ANDREA G P

May 26, 2021

By john c

Apr 20, 2021

A fascinating journey through the influences of Daoism and Buddhism on China's past and present.

By Razvan V T

Sep 20, 2020

Thank you so much, Prof Lagerwey and Coursera, for another brilliant journey.

By Randy P O

Apr 28, 2020

A fascinating multidisciplinary look at Chinese History and Culture.

By Yuda P A S

May 23, 2021

Good course

