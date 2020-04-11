MN
Oct 2, 2020
This course teaches me a lot about how belief systems and religion shape values in our society. The course was comprehensive, it gives an impression of acquired great knowledge.
AP
May 26, 2021
I absolutely loved this course, it is really important to approach to the philosophical and religious structures.
By Brian S•
Apr 11, 2020
Good lectures, but the quizzes have many broken questions and course staff is non-responsive.
By Patrik W•
Oct 27, 2020
Amazing course. Taught with great depth and allows for an eassy acsess to further organized and personal studies. I deeply respect the professor and appreciate his lectures, as weel as the efoorts of those who have made this course possible. I now aspire to research chinese culture myself.
By YunLiang L•
Sep 11, 2019
Great, this course gives me a new understanding with the Chinese culture and its shifts of ideas. I get the notion that the monism is over the dualism for Chinese culture and the unification of the three-teachings and why the modern china is what it is.
By Mael N•
Oct 3, 2020
This course teaches me a lot about how belief systems and religion shape values in our society. The course was comprehensive, it gives an impression of acquired great knowledge.
By ANDREA G P•
May 26, 2021
I absolutely loved this course, it is really important to approach to the philosophical and religious structures.
By john c•
Apr 20, 2021
A fascinating journey through the influences of Daoism and Buddhism on China's past and present.
By Razvan V T•
Sep 20, 2020
Thank you so much, Prof Lagerwey and Coursera, for another brilliant journey.
By Randy P O•
Apr 28, 2020
A fascinating multidisciplinary look at Chinese History and Culture.
By Yuda P A S•
May 23, 2021
Good course