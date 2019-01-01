Prof. Pai is currently Wei Lun Professor of Humanities at The Chinese University of Hong Kong.
Prof. Pai is a world renowned writer, playwright and producer of Kunqu. His many highly acclaimed novels and short stories were translated into different languages and adapted for film, television and the stage. Prof. Pai has had a long and fruitful collaboration with CUHK. He was an adjudicator of a literary award of the Faculty of Arts and a guest speaker at literary workshops. Prof Pai was conferred the degree of Doctor of Literature,
honoris causa
, by the University in recognition of his exceptional achievements in the world literary arena as well as his unfailing support to the University.
白先勇教授現為香港中文大學偉倫人文學科講座教授兼「崑曲研究推廣計劃」榮譽主任。「崑曲研究推廣計劃」蒙宜高科技創業集團主席余志明先生及夫人余陳麗娥女士捐助，於2012年9月在香港中文大學正式啟動。「計劃」致力於崑曲文化遺產的研究、整理，並配合「崑曲之美」課程的開設，邀請崑曲表演藝術家及學者專家到訪，參與「計劃」的研究與教育推廣。
白教授1937年生於廣西南寧，不足周歲遷回故鄉桂林。1949年離開中國大陸赴香港，52年到台灣。1960年就讀台灣大學外文系期間，創辦《現代文學》雜誌，對台灣文學的發展與演進極具貢獻。1961年他畢業後赴美深造，1965年獲美國愛荷華大學文學碩士學位，後任教於加州大學聖塔巴巴拉分校，1994年退休。
白教授乃國際知名的中文小說家，創作小說無數，多篇膾炙人口的作品被翻譯成多國文字並改編為電影、電視劇及舞台劇。他的小說結合中國古典文學與西方現代小說技巧，並滲透中國文化與西方哲學思想。近年白教授積極推廣崑曲及傳統文化，於2004年製作推出崑劇青春版《牡丹亭》，至今於海內外演出達兩百餘場；2009年白先勇又帶領原班人馬製作新版《玉簪記》，影響深遠。他在2012、2013、2014年春季於香港中文大學開設《崑曲之美》課程，並親自講授：「崑曲與抒情詩的意境──從平面到立體」以及「崑曲新美學──傳統與現代」。