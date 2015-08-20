About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Nanjing University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

13 minutes to complete

Introduction

13 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 3 min), 1 reading
1 hour to complete

Background: Jews and China

1 hour to complete
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

The Jewish Community in Shanghai

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 11 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

The Jewish Community in Harbin

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 5 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

The Jewish Community in Tianjin

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 24 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM JEWISH DIASPORA IN MODERN CHINA

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder