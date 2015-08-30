Chevron Left
Back to Jewish Diaspora in Modern China

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Jewish Diaspora in Modern China by Nanjing University

4.3
stars
104 ratings
36 reviews

About the Course

Jewish Diaspora in China is a unique experience for world Jewry, as China is the only country in Far East that has had Jews living in its society for over 1,000 years. Documentary evidence shows that Jews started to live in China no later than the Tang Dynasty (618–907). The famous Kaifeng Jewish community, which was established in Kaifeng, the Chinese capital of the Song Dynasty (960-1279), is but a best-known example. However, the largest Jewish Diaspora in China appeared in modern times. In over 100 years, from the mid-19th century to the mid-20th century, about 40,000 Jews came to China and lived in newly-established major port cities such as Hong Kong, Shanghai, Tianjin, and Harbin. Jewish communities composed of these Jews became an essential part of the economic and social life of those modern Chinese cities. What brought such a large number of Jews to China? Where did these people come from? How did they arrive? Were they all in China at the same time, and were there any differences among them? What happened to them after they arrived? Where are they now? The story of Jews in modern China is certainly a fascinating and up-lifting one. This course will examine these questions and more....

Top reviews

RS

Oct 28, 2015

The subject matter of this course was new for me and was very interesting. I appreciate Professor Xin Xu and Nanjing University for providing this learning opportunity.\n\nThank you

LL

Jun 18, 2016

The professor and the archival materials such as photographs are very engaging. The historical periods studied are fascinating, and well-suited to a short course.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 36 Reviews for Jewish Diaspora in Modern China

By Pamela F

Aug 29, 2015

One of the best courses I have taken on Cousera. Very good instructor. It was more work than some of the courses I have taken because of the number of peer assessments, but I have really enjoyed it. I would be interested in taking other courses from Nanjing University and/or this instructor.

By Lisa W

Mar 22, 2017

I am thoroughly enjoying this course and I've learned so much! I had no idea that there were Jews in China and that so many fled there as a result of persecution in other countries. This has opened my eyes to a subject I knew nothing about and I love learning!!

By Randy P O

May 27, 2017

This was a wonderful course and so informative. It helps me advocate for the Kaifeng Jews with American elected officials and informed my advocacy. I have so enjoyed the course and have bought a book by the Professor.

By Alice Z

Nov 18, 2015

Fascinating thoughtful look into Chinese interactions.

Excellent peer assessments if you pay attention to what is told you about the focus.

Only drawback, for me, was no downloadable txt [when took course].

By Judi T

Aug 29, 2015

THE COURSE IS EXTREMELY INTERESTING AND VERY CLEARLY PRESENTED.

IT IS OBVIOUS THAT THE PROFESSOR IS PASSIONATE ABOUT THE SUBJECT.

I AM LEARNING A LOT AND GRATEFUL FOR THE INFORMATION

JUDI TURNER

By Rebecca S

Oct 29, 2015

The subject matter of this course was new for me and was very interesting. I appreciate Professor Xin Xu and Nanjing University for providing this learning opportunity.

Thank you

By L.G.

Jun 18, 2016

The professor and the archival materials such as photographs are very engaging. The historical periods studied are fascinating, and well-suited to a short course.

By Marsha P

Nov 14, 2016

This was a great course. I was a History major in college, but the information that I learned in this course was a complete surprise to me.

By Randall D

Oct 16, 2015

Excellent class with good use of photographs and video. The professor was clear and interesting. Content was fascinating.

By Jorge E M A

Oct 16, 2015

A story of perseverance, courage and respect among nations, a thank the Chinese people for sharing an unknown history.

By Jesslyn T

Oct 17, 2015

Very interesting subject! Although I would also like to learn about this subject in relation to

By Linda W

Aug 21, 2015

Very interesting subject. I have learned a lot of interesting history of the Jewish people.

By Harriett G

Jun 27, 2016

Learned much. Instructor was well organized. Subtitles were extremely beneficial.

By Matthew J A

Sep 4, 2015

A really lovely course; good pacing, fantastic presentation. Lovingly crafted.

By Emily T

Feb 1, 2016

Very informative, taught with great pictures and at a good pace.

By Laura D G

Aug 27, 2015

I learn so many things I didn't even imagine. Thank you so much!

By Jose R

Nov 18, 2015

EXcelente curso, muy bien documentado, muy buen profesor. :-)

By tahnna

Dec 1, 2015

Excellent course. Complete and very interresting. Objective.

By 李瑞

Feb 12, 2016

通过学习这一课程，我对散居中国的犹太人有了更深刻的认识，满足了我对犹太人研究的兴趣。非常感谢徐老师的精彩讲解！

By Nazerul K B

Nov 14, 2015

Its been an eye opening experience.

By Asya T

May 27, 2017

Thanks!waiting for my Certificate!

By Pamela J R

Apr 25, 2016

This course was unique in several ways. It covers a subject from WWII and Jewish history that is largely overlooked. The lectures were interspersed with video that added a unique flavor. The students seem to come from a variety of countries. As a student, some of the lecture material was difficult to understand, though presented in English; subtitles helped. If there is a complaint of deficiency, it is the lack of support, feedback, or availability of staff on comment boards. I encountered a problem due to a mis-counting of the peer reviews completed, and a delay in my grade, so finally gave up and kept doing peer reviews until it showed as complete. The peer reviews on my own assignments were delayed. I think 4 peer reviews is too much, whether from low enrollment, language barrier or other issue. But I learned much, and this added to my current study of the role of China in WWII.

By Manuela E

Sep 23, 2015

I thought this was a very interesting course on a topic I knew nothing about. Apart from the history of the Jews in China I learnt a great deal about China in the 19th and 20th century.

My only criticism of the course was the very confusing rubric for peer marking the assignments. The criteria were very specific and , in my view, didn't necessarily reflect the subject of the essay.

By Matthew P

Jan 4, 2016

I learned a lot in this course and highly recommend it. I lived in Tianjin for over four years and often passed the old Synagogue and wondered about its history. The videos in this series are well done and the information is just enough to be eye opening and engaging without being burdensome. I also learned quite a bit from the other participants in the course.

By Steven M J M

Aug 16, 2015

Filled in many gaps in my knowledge. I had a high school friend in San Francisco whose family was part of the Shanghai Jewish community during WW 2 -- and I feel that I get his family better after taking this course. Thank you.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder