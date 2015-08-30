RS
Oct 28, 2015
The subject matter of this course was new for me and was very interesting. I appreciate Professor Xin Xu and Nanjing University for providing this learning opportunity.\n\nThank you
LL
Jun 18, 2016
The professor and the archival materials such as photographs are very engaging. The historical periods studied are fascinating, and well-suited to a short course.
By Pamela F•
Aug 29, 2015
One of the best courses I have taken on Cousera. Very good instructor. It was more work than some of the courses I have taken because of the number of peer assessments, but I have really enjoyed it. I would be interested in taking other courses from Nanjing University and/or this instructor.
By Lisa W•
Mar 22, 2017
I am thoroughly enjoying this course and I've learned so much! I had no idea that there were Jews in China and that so many fled there as a result of persecution in other countries. This has opened my eyes to a subject I knew nothing about and I love learning!!
By Randy P O•
May 27, 2017
This was a wonderful course and so informative. It helps me advocate for the Kaifeng Jews with American elected officials and informed my advocacy. I have so enjoyed the course and have bought a book by the Professor.
By Alice Z•
Nov 18, 2015
Fascinating thoughtful look into Chinese interactions.
Excellent peer assessments if you pay attention to what is told you about the focus.
Only drawback, for me, was no downloadable txt [when took course].
By Judi T•
Aug 29, 2015
THE COURSE IS EXTREMELY INTERESTING AND VERY CLEARLY PRESENTED.
IT IS OBVIOUS THAT THE PROFESSOR IS PASSIONATE ABOUT THE SUBJECT.
I AM LEARNING A LOT AND GRATEFUL FOR THE INFORMATION
JUDI TURNER
By Rebecca S•
Oct 29, 2015
The subject matter of this course was new for me and was very interesting. I appreciate Professor Xin Xu and Nanjing University for providing this learning opportunity.
Thank you
By L.G.•
Jun 18, 2016
The professor and the archival materials such as photographs are very engaging. The historical periods studied are fascinating, and well-suited to a short course.
By Marsha P•
Nov 14, 2016
This was a great course. I was a History major in college, but the information that I learned in this course was a complete surprise to me.
By Randall D•
Oct 16, 2015
Excellent class with good use of photographs and video. The professor was clear and interesting. Content was fascinating.
By Jorge E M A•
Oct 16, 2015
A story of perseverance, courage and respect among nations, a thank the Chinese people for sharing an unknown history.
By Jesslyn T•
Oct 17, 2015
Very interesting subject! Although I would also like to learn about this subject in relation to
By Linda W•
Aug 21, 2015
Very interesting subject. I have learned a lot of interesting history of the Jewish people.
By Harriett G•
Jun 27, 2016
Learned much. Instructor was well organized. Subtitles were extremely beneficial.
By Matthew J A•
Sep 4, 2015
A really lovely course; good pacing, fantastic presentation. Lovingly crafted.
By Emily T•
Feb 1, 2016
Very informative, taught with great pictures and at a good pace.
By Laura D G•
Aug 27, 2015
I learn so many things I didn't even imagine. Thank you so much!
By Jose R•
Nov 18, 2015
EXcelente curso, muy bien documentado, muy buen profesor. :-)
By tahnna•
Dec 1, 2015
Excellent course. Complete and very interresting. Objective.
By 李瑞•
Feb 12, 2016
通过学习这一课程，我对散居中国的犹太人有了更深刻的认识，满足了我对犹太人研究的兴趣。非常感谢徐老师的精彩讲解！
By Nazerul K B•
Nov 14, 2015
Its been an eye opening experience.
By Asya T•
May 27, 2017
Thanks!waiting for my Certificate!
By Pamela J R•
Apr 25, 2016
This course was unique in several ways. It covers a subject from WWII and Jewish history that is largely overlooked. The lectures were interspersed with video that added a unique flavor. The students seem to come from a variety of countries. As a student, some of the lecture material was difficult to understand, though presented in English; subtitles helped. If there is a complaint of deficiency, it is the lack of support, feedback, or availability of staff on comment boards. I encountered a problem due to a mis-counting of the peer reviews completed, and a delay in my grade, so finally gave up and kept doing peer reviews until it showed as complete. The peer reviews on my own assignments were delayed. I think 4 peer reviews is too much, whether from low enrollment, language barrier or other issue. But I learned much, and this added to my current study of the role of China in WWII.
By Manuela E•
Sep 23, 2015
I thought this was a very interesting course on a topic I knew nothing about. Apart from the history of the Jews in China I learnt a great deal about China in the 19th and 20th century.
My only criticism of the course was the very confusing rubric for peer marking the assignments. The criteria were very specific and , in my view, didn't necessarily reflect the subject of the essay.
By Matthew P•
Jan 4, 2016
I learned a lot in this course and highly recommend it. I lived in Tianjin for over four years and often passed the old Synagogue and wondered about its history. The videos in this series are well done and the information is just enough to be eye opening and engaging without being burdensome. I also learned quite a bit from the other participants in the course.
By Steven M J M•
Aug 16, 2015
Filled in many gaps in my knowledge. I had a high school friend in San Francisco whose family was part of the Shanghai Jewish community during WW 2 -- and I feel that I get his family better after taking this course. Thank you.