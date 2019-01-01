Aditi Hunma sees her role as a linguist and language teacher driven by the desire to facilitate students’ transition into the university space through customised language pedagogies. She has specialised in Education, in the Applied language and literacy stream and teaches academic English, which she believes is often a ‘foreign language’ regardless of one’s linguistic background. As an academic in the Centre for Higher Education Development at the University of Cape Town, she is aware of the social redress component embedded in such educational activities. In the current climate, she explores the role of digital spaces as transformative arenas locally and globally.