The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
Skills you'll gain: Angular, Application Development, Cloud Computing, Computer Programming, Computer Programming Tools, Databases, Distributed Computing Architecture, Human Computer Interaction, Mobile Development, Mongodb, NoSQL, Other Programming Languages, Programming Principles, Software Engineering, User Experience, Web Design, Web Development
TypeScript is an object-oriented programming language that is one of the top ten programming languages used by developers to build websites. Developed in 2012 and maintained by Microsoft, TypeScript is a subset of JavaScript, which is at the top of most popular programming languages on the Web. Being a subset of JavaScript means that TypeScript contains the features of JavaScript with the addition of others, one of the most notable being static typing. Typescript is mostly used to replace JavaScript in large enterprise-level applications.
TypeScript is valuable to learn because you may gain practical knowledge of one of the most popular programming languages used by developers worldwide. Since TypeScript is an enhanced version of JavaScript, you could learn the basics of both languages in your study. TypeScript works for developers by checking for any static type errors in programs before running the program. Through this functionality, TypeScript helps extend the basic utility of JavaScript, and as a result, makes the language easier to use for scalable frontend applications.
The types of jobs in which you might be able to use TypeScript include roles like front-end web developers, software engineers, full-stack web developers, TypeScript developers, and other similar positions. TypeScript developers are in high demand across the technology industry. Some of these roles may even allow you to work remotely.
Taking online courses to learn TypeScript may help you gain insights into the various types and interfaces used in TypeScript. You could learn what TypeScript is, how it operates with JavaScript, why it is used so much in companies, and all the basic types that are associated with the language. When you take online courses to learn TypeScript, it’s likely you may get an opportunity to write strings and numbers with this programming code, and use it in sample web projects.