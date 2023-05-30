Akamai Technologies, Inc.
Introduction to Web Applications
Akamai Technologies, Inc.

Introduction to Web Applications

This course is part of Akamai Customer Consulting and Support Professional Certificate

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Shadow Farrell

Instructor: Shadow Farrell

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

21 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Learners will master basic HTML coding (HTML5) and basic and advanced skills in Cascading Style Sheets (CSS3).

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Assessments

23 quizzes

Build your Support and Operations expertise

This course is part of the Akamai Customer Consulting and Support Professional Certificate
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Professional Certificate.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate from Akamai Technologies, Inc.
Earn a career certificate

There are 8 modules in this course

In this module, you will learn about markup languages in general and HTML in particular. You will learn which tools are appropriate for creating HTML code. After that, you will learn about some of the elements that must be present on an HTML page and some elements used for organizing HTML pages. In the last lesson, you will be introduced to elements that can control how text looks on the screen.

What's included

13 videos6 readings4 quizzes

In this module, you will learn how to embed content in HTML web pages and create hyperlinks. You will also learn how to create and format tables , image maps and forms.

What's included

14 videos3 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt

In this module, you will learn how to work with styles including the differences between inline, embedded stylesheets and linked stylesheets and how they cascade. You will learn to create style rules, control text and page elements, manage block and inline elements and use the aside element and the float property.

What's included

11 videos3 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt

In this module, you will learn quite a number of ways to identify items for formatting with CSS including attribute , pseudo-class , structural element and pseudo-element selectors. Then you will learn about responsive web design. You will gain a deeper understanding of the box model layout, and learn how to provide alternative layouts including newspaper columns and flexible box layouts.

What's included

6 videos9 readings3 quizzes

In this module, you will learn how to use advanced techniques to create backgrounds including using background images, changing the opacity of objects, and creating gradients. You will also learn how to use images for borders, create rounded corners on boxes, and add shadows to boxes and text.

What's included

1 video9 readings3 quizzes1 discussion prompt

In this module you will learn how to transform objects in HTML and learn to add animation using transitions and keyframe animation.

What's included

2 videos5 readings2 quizzes

Instructor

Shadow Farrell
Akamai Technologies, Inc.
6 Courses12,404 learners

Offered by

Akamai Technologies, Inc.

Recommended if you're interested in Support and Operations

