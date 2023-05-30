Students start by learning about the HyperText Markup Language (HTML) and basic rules for creating compliant HTML. They learn tags for creating web pages and formatting text on the page including lists and special characters. Students will learn how to embed images, video and audio in web pages and format information in tables. They will learn to create hyperlinks, and to use text and images for hyperlinks including creating image maps. Students will also create HTML forms to collect user information. Then students will learn about Cascading Style Sheets (CSS) including in-line styles, embedded style sheets and external style sheets. They will use CSS to format web pages using combinators, and attribute, structural and pseudo-element selectors to change colors, and add creative elements including borders, drop-shadows, block quotes, background images, and gradients. They will use CSS to control page layout including creating flexible box layouts and newspaper style columns. They will also use CSS to create transitions and animations. The labs guide students through the process of creating a multiple page website with a consistent theme that includes tables, forms, and animated elements. Then they will complete a capstone project to demonstrate mastery of course objectives.
Introduction to Web Applications
Learners will master basic HTML coding (HTML5) and basic and advanced skills in Cascading Style Sheets (CSS3).
In this module, you will learn about markup languages in general and HTML in particular. You will learn which tools are appropriate for creating HTML code. After that, you will learn about some of the elements that must be present on an HTML page and some elements used for organizing HTML pages. In the last lesson, you will be introduced to elements that can control how text looks on the screen.
In this module, you will learn how to embed content in HTML web pages and create hyperlinks. You will also learn how to create and format tables , image maps and forms.
In this module, you will learn how to work with styles including the differences between inline, embedded stylesheets and linked stylesheets and how they cascade. You will learn to create style rules, control text and page elements, manage block and inline elements and use the aside element and the float property.
In this module, you will learn quite a number of ways to identify items for formatting with CSS including attribute , pseudo-class , structural element and pseudo-element selectors. Then you will learn about responsive web design. You will gain a deeper understanding of the box model layout, and learn how to provide alternative layouts including newspaper columns and flexible box layouts.
In this module, you will learn how to use advanced techniques to create backgrounds including using background images, changing the opacity of objects, and creating gradients. You will also learn how to use images for borders, create rounded corners on boxes, and add shadows to boxes and text.
In this module you will learn how to transform objects in HTML and learn to add animation using transitions and keyframe animation.
