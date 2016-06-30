About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Ruby On Rails
  • Web Application
  • Web
Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of New Mexico

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Thumbs Up96%(4,122 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

2 minutes to complete

Welcome

2 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 2 min)
3 hours to complete

Module #1 - Web Applications in Context

3 hours to complete
22 videos (Total 102 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Module #2 - Web Applications Frameworks

5 hours to complete
20 videos (Total 122 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Module #3 - Managing Data

5 hours to complete
20 videos (Total 83 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Module #4 - Middleware

2 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 71 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

