This is the first course in a Coursera Specialization track involving Web Application Architectures. This course will give you the basic background, terminology and fundamental concepts that you need to understand in order to build modern full stack web applications. A full stack web developer is familiar with each "layer" of the software technologies involved in a web application, including data modeling and database technologies, the web server environment and middleware components, network protocols, the user interface and basic visual design and user interaction concepts.
As New Mexico’s flagship institution, UNM is a place where cutting-edge research and creative endeavors flourish. We empower our students to lead in tackling complex societal challenges, offering an exceptional education inspired by vision, scholarship, and creativity. UNM’s distinctive campus environment blend of culture and cuisine, styles and stories, people, pursuits and panoramas.
Module #1 - Web Applications in Context
This module sets the context for what we will study in this specialization by first providing a historical perspective on computing and web applications. Next we provide an overview of how the Internet works, and then we discuss how web applications have evolved over the past few decades. After that we’ll discuss some of the elements of modern software practice, including the typical tools that software engineers now use and the agile development practices they follow. The notion of software design patterns will introduced, and the n-tier architecture design pattern, fundamental to modern web application design, is then presented. Will also discuss a few current topics related to web application development. Finally, we will show you how to set up the software development environment you will use throughout the remainder of the courses in this.
Module #2 - Web Applications Frameworks
In this module you will learn about web application frameworks. We will start by talking about the evolution of software and programming languages, and then talk about software application frameworks. The fundamental trade-off we will consider is programmer productivity versus program efficiency. Next you will learn about web application frameworks, as well as the model-view-controller design pattern that is the backbone for many of these frameworks. We will also consider how these frameworks support the agile programming principles associated with modern software practice. This will include a discussion of distributed version control systems and you will learn how to use the popular Git system. We will also demonstrate how to use Git with a Ruby on Rails application. We will use Git to submit all of the programming applications in this specialization.
Module #3 - Managing Data
A successful web application provides information t
Module #4 - Middleware
Middleware is an abstraction layer that hides details about hardware devices and other lower-level software services from an application. Middleware services implement common low-level functions, such as communication with the operating system, application servers, database servers, etc., so that application developers do not need to concern themselves with these details, and can instead focus on the application functionality they are trying to provide. In a web application, these services generally make use of the HTTP protocol, and in a web application framework, the MVC design pattern can be thought of as being implemented over the middleware.
Reviews
I have enjoyed this course so far more than others like it that were similar. I look forward to finishing it.
very useful course but their is only one problem that i face ruby on rails is not installing properly .
Lot's of great information on how web applications work and best practices. Well worth the time!
The course is good but discussion forum needs active support anyway thanks to professor Greg Heileman.
