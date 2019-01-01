Professor and Associate Vice Provost
Gregory (Greg) L. Heileman received the BA degree from Wake Forest University in 1982, the MS degree in Biomedical Engineering and Mathematics from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1986, and the PhD degree in Computer Engineering from the University of Central Florida in 1989. In 1990 he joined the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering (ECE) at the University of New Mexico (UNM), Albuquerque, NM. He received the UNM School of Engineering's Teaching Excellence award in 1995, the ECE department Distinguished Teacher Award in 2000. He held UNM ECE’s Gardner Zemke Professorship from 2005-08. He was the recipient of UNM ECE’s Lawton-Ellis Award for combined excellence in teaching, research, and student/community involvement in 2001 and again in 2009. In 2009 he was also awarded the IEEE Albuquerque Section Outstanding Educator Award. From 2005-2011 he served as Associate Chair of the ECE department. From 2011-2017 he served as the Vice Provost for Teaching Learning and Innovation at UNM. He currently serves as Professor of Electrical & Computer Engineering and the Associate Vice Provost for Academic Administration at the University of Arizona. He is the author of the text Data Structures, Algorithms and Object-Oriented Programming, published by McGraw-Hill published in 1996. Gregory (Greg) L. Heileman, recibió su BS degree por la Universidad Wake Forest en 1982, el grado de Maestría en Ingeniería Biomédica y Matemáticas por la Universidad de Carolina del Norte-Chapel Hill en 1986 y el doctorado en Ingeniería Informática por la Universidad de Florida Central en 1989. En 1990 se incorporó al Departamento de Ingeniería Eléctrica y Computación (ECE) de la Universidad de Nuevo México, Albuquerque, Nuevo México, donde actualmente es catedrático. Recibió el premio de Excelencia Docente de la Escuela de Ingeniería en 1995, el premio al docente distinguido del departamento de Ingeniería Eléctrica y Computación en 2000. Ostentó la cátedra del ECE Gardner Zemke entre 2005 y 2008. Fue galardonado con el Premio Lawton-Ellis del ECE a la excelencia en la combinación de la enseñanza, la investigación y la participación de los estudiantes y la comunidad en 2001 y nuevamente en 2009. En 2009 también fue galardonado con el Premio de la Sección del IEEE de Albuquerque al Mejor Educador. Entre 2005 y 2011 sirvió como Director Asociado del departamento de ECE. Desde 2011 es vicerrector de curriculum de la Universidad de Nuevo México. Es autor del libro “Estructuras de datos, algoritmos y programación orientada a objetos", publicado por McGraw-Hill publicó en 1996.