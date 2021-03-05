About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

Basic computer literacy and an understanding of Cloud Computing concepts and terminology.

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Describe the Application Development Ecosystem and terminology like front-end developer, back-end, server-side, and full stack.

  • Identify the developer tools and IDEs used by web programmers.

  • Create basic web pages by using HTML and CSS.

  • Develop interactive web pages using JavaScript.

Skills you will gain

  • Cascading Style Sheets (CCS)
  • Html
  • Git (Software)
  • JavaScript
  • Cloud Applications
Beginner Level

Basic computer literacy and an understanding of Cloud Computing concepts and terminology.

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

IBM

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction to Programming for the Cloud

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 30 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

HTML5 and CSS Overview

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 31 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

HTML5 Elements

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 9 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

JavaScript Programming for Web Applications

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 44 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM INTRODUCTION TO WEB DEVELOPMENT WITH HTML, CSS, JAVASCRIPT

