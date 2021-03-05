Want to take the first steps to become a Cloud Application Developer? This course will lead you through the languages and tools you will need to develop your own Cloud Apps.
About this Course
Basic computer literacy and an understanding of Cloud Computing concepts and terminology.
What you will learn
Describe the Application Development Ecosystem and terminology like front-end developer, back-end, server-side, and full stack.
Identify the developer tools and IDEs used by web programmers.
Create basic web pages by using HTML and CSS.
Develop interactive web pages using JavaScript.
Skills you will gain
- Cascading Style Sheets (CCS)
- Html
- Git (Software)
- JavaScript
- Cloud Applications
Offered by
IBM
IBM is the global leader in business transformation through an open hybrid cloud platform and AI, serving clients in more than 170 countries around the world. Today 47 of the Fortune 50 Companies rely on the IBM Cloud to run their business, and IBM Watson enterprise AI is hard at work in more than 30,000 engagements. IBM is also one of the world’s most vital corporate research organizations, with 28 consecutive years of patent leadership. Above all, guided by principles for trust and transparency and support for a more inclusive society, IBM is committed to being a responsible technology innovator and a force for good in the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to Programming for the Cloud
Learn what Cloud Application development involves from the very beginning. Discover the languages, frameworks, and tools, that enable you to create interactive and engaging websites and Cloud Applications, right from the very beginning. In this module, you will learn about the roles of front-end, back-end, and full-stack developers and how they work together on development projects and become familiar with the terminology and skills you will need in your career as a Cloud App developer. It is recommended that learners practice outside of the course to become proficient. The labs are intended as an introduction to the basics.
HTML5 and CSS Overview
The most fundamental tools for front-end developers are the languages they use for developing the website or app. Foremost among these is HyperText Markup Language (HTML). A good understanding of HTML, its features, support, and scripting capabilities, makes a solid foundation on which to build your development skills. Once you have mastered creating the basic structure of a website with HTML, you can add style with Cascading Style Sheets (CSS), which enables you to make your websites more attractive by adding a consistent style and design throughout.
HTML5 Elements
HTML5 has many elements that enable developers to create well-structured and varied websites. These HTML5 elements provide ways to separate an HTML document into divisions, create headers and footers, define sections, create headings, and delineate the body of the document. In addition, there are many HTML5 elements that allow the user to interact with the website, inputting information in various formats like dates, times, numbers, email addresses, and much more besides. To be able to create the structure you want for your site, you must be familiar with some of these elements.
JavaScript Programming for Web Applications
So now you have a website or Cloud App with structure and content from HTML, consistent style from CSS, and a limited amount of interactivity for the user. To enhance the user experience and create a real wow factor, you’re going to need JavaScript. With JavaScript, you can make your webpages dynamic, using features like interactive forms, picture slideshows, and sophisticated menu systems.
Reviews
- 5 stars68.16%
- 4 stars23.58%
- 3 stars4.48%
- 2 stars1.65%
- 1 star2.12%
TOP REVIEWS FROM INTRODUCTION TO WEB DEVELOPMENT WITH HTML, CSS, JAVASCRIPT
that was an amazing journey. very good introductory course
It provides a glimpse of all the basic tools needed to get started with front end development.
Overall a good course, however some areas not very specific and you have to do outside research to be able to complete some of the labs and answer some of the questions.
The course could be more practical and more detailed about tags and events especially important and most common ones.
