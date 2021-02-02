SM
Feb 22, 2022
its a very useful course for beginners , it gives complete idea about web development though you dont know anything about it. thans to coursera for such a great coursera.
PE
May 25, 2022
It is possible! Coursera simplified the bogus concepts and made me dismantle the fear of programming and web development. This course is highly recommended
By Devan B•
Feb 1, 2021
It's really not for beginners. I am stuck on terminology. Elements, objects, functions all get jumbled together. The format something.something () simply needed an explanation. I still don't know what that means.
By Nikolas H•
Mar 28, 2021
This course does not provide the necessary educational tools to complete the final project. Be prepared to teach yourself almost everything you need to know to finish this course. This course should include material that gives the student specific knowledge and resources rather than leaving out most of what one needs to know. I was extremely disappointed in the quality of this course.
By Samuel G•
Apr 14, 2021
I am very frustrated with the little to no help with the final project. No one reached out to assist me (did not want nobody to do the work for me but at least have more clearer specific instructions). I am very disappointed with this course and want to disenroll from this course immediately!!
By William D•
May 26, 2021
This course is alright but you're effectively paying to teach yourself. For these certificates that tout the idea you don't need any prerequisite programming knowledge, they sure seem to assume you have some coming in. I've had previous experience with HTML and CSS, and previous experience with C#, but I still had to research just to find out how to handle some of the tasks in the final assignment. Even the quizzes have questions never covered in the course material. This course doesn't equip you with nearly enough, and since the labs just give you the code you need, you're not even writing anything yourself or actually applying knowledge until the final assignment.
With that being said, the actual instruction is quite good. The lessons teach you some important concepts and the instructor is good at doing so. Again, though, I feel like I would have been a lot more lost if I didn't already have some knowledge of these topics coming in. Definitely wanted more from this class but I don't really feel like I came out with much more than I went in with.
By Rodrigo H G C•
Feb 14, 2021
The course was great for me, I learned a bit about Guy and GitHub functionalities. Fortunately, I've already knew about HTML, CSS and JavaScript, as I think what was taught about them in this course was very superficial, including for the little project at the end. Stressing to what was taught about JavaScript functions and DOM. But in general, this course was a great experience for me.
By Enea V G•
Mar 5, 2021
I think it will be a very good idea to have more content for week 2,3 and 4. Some of us came here with almost no experience in development and the test my seem a bit hard for many of us to accomplish.
As for my self i had to do a lot of research for java language to make my final project outside of the course materials, i even had to ask some programming friends to give me a hand. I am not saying that it is impossible but it is more complex than the information we got from the course.
I thought maybe it is just me, but reviewing my colleagues project i could see that many of us have been in the same situation.
Otherwise the course is great and the curriculum is easy to understand and i want to tank you for all the work that have gone in this course.
All the best
George Enea
By Richard P•
Mar 6, 2021
Overall a good course, however some areas not very specific and you have to do outside research to be able to complete some of the labs and answer some of the questions.
By Corey G•
Feb 24, 2021
Waste of money.
By Jovana G•
Nov 27, 2021
Most of these IBM courses and videos barely scratch the surface in my opinion and leave many blanks to be filled on your own. However, during testing time, you are expected to know all the in betweens that were never covered on the videos. The course state that no prior knowledge is needed yet this is not how these courses are presented. Additionally, the practice site for the coding components don't load so you miss half of the content. I reached out to admins and they state that IBM is aware of the problem and working on resolving it.
By Sadiya J•
Jun 2, 2021
should be free, theres nothing on here that you cant find on youtube for free.
By Mathi L•
Jan 29, 2022
Good course for beginners. Very interesting course, learnt so many new thing.
By Vikram V•
Feb 17, 2021
The videos were not so good. Only reading out the slides. But the project was powerful. Really made me understand concepts.
By Russell F•
Sep 5, 2021
Too short and superficial. The JavaScript section should be much longer and explain things more.
By Edi A N•
May 18, 2021
I learned a lot from this course. The final project pushed me to look for more resources to terminate my front end wed development.
By Eduardo L•
Jun 18, 2021
Thanks to my instructors, to IBM and to Coursera for this great course, I really learned this new tools.
By Rishi G•
Sep 10, 2021
Tough but if you pay attention to detail then can learn loads. Very good Course!.
By Balakrishnan A•
Jan 21, 2022
Great introductory course to HTML, CSS, Javascript. A few more exercises/labs could've been provided to use more of the features that were taught, especially after Javascript, when we could use all three languages together, which we really didn't do until the final project, which made it slightly challenging.
By Nishant•
Dec 26, 2021
The final project was a huge jump and I am sure many would had failed or had received poor grades simply because it was that huge jump. Either teach those stuff in earlier weeks or make the test easier. P.S: I passed 20/20
By Joshua A•
Apr 6, 2021
Decent course, though the final could have used a bit more instruction on the connection of the javascript functions / variables and calling into the html.
By Feruz I•
Dec 16, 2021
Lab does not support viewing. Instructions are out of date. Could not view real time changes on Tool for HTML, CSS, and Javascript.
By amin h•
Jan 24, 2022
The course could be more practical and more detailed about tags and events especially important and most common ones.
By Andrei V•
Sep 26, 2021
Very uncomfortable work when IBM Cloud is not working properly to preview your work. Some quizzes also ask questions that are not presented and taught. In the discussions there was one staff who replied a wrong answer to a learner's question. Programming modules need more hands-on type quizzes and automated checking, like how Google does it. In addition, the peer-review checking destroys self-paced learning velocity and reviews are awkward can be corrupted.
By Rafael R Z•
Nov 15, 2021
Labs not working fo me at all, I tried to reach out for support, opened some tickets over lab platform and Coursera but didn't get answer after 3 weeks.
By Leung C H•
Aug 19, 2021
This course not for beginner
By Robert S•
Aug 1, 2021
While I think the overall course is on the right track, it has some issues. Specifically, a number of the topics do not prepare you for the quizzes and the directions for the practical assignments need work. If the person taking the course understands these issues, there is still useful information in it. Presently, the preview html of the online IDE does not work which makes the practical exercises more challenging. They can be done on your local computer. Another problem I and others ran into were problems with peer grading of assignments. They need an option to report problems with peer grading. Request to fix/challenge grading problems exists in the quizzes but not in the practical exercises.