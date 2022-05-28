In this project you will demonstrate the skills that you have mastered in cloud native application development. You will apply your new knowledge to a real-life challenge and use your expertise to develop a successful solution.
This course is part of the IBM Full Stack Software Developer Professional Certificate
Offered By
About this Course
Completion of courses 1-8 within the IBM Full Stack Cloud Developer Professional Certificate.
What you will learn
Articulate the attributes of multiple cloud services including Watson AI, Cloudant, and Cloud Object Storage.
Build a real-world web application using front end and back-end technology.
Combine and apply your JavaScript, React.js, Python, Node.js, and Express skills by completing a real-world project.
Deploy your Django full stack web application on the cloud.
Skills you will gain
- Web Application
- Node.Js
- JavaScript
- Cloud Computing
- Django (Web Framework)
Completion of courses 1-8 within the IBM Full Stack Cloud Developer Professional Certificate.
Offered by
IBM
IBM is the global leader in business transformation through an open hybrid cloud platform and AI, serving clients in more than 170 countries around the world. Today 47 of the Fortune 50 Companies rely on the IBM Cloud to run their business, and IBM Watson enterprise AI is hard at work in more than 30,000 engagements. IBM is also one of the world’s most vital corporate research organizations, with 28 consecutive years of patent leadership. Above all, guided by principles for trust and transparency and support for a more inclusive society, IBM is committed to being a responsible technology innovator and a force for good in the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Application - Static Pages
Application - User Management and CI/CD
Back End Services
Application - Dynamic Pages
About the IBM Full Stack Software Developer Professional Certificate
This Professional Certificate will equip you with all the key skills and technical know-how to kickstart your career as a Full-Stack Cloud Native Application Developer. Guided by experts at IBM, you will learn to build your own cloud-based applications and practice working with the technologies behind them. This program consists of 10 courses with ample instructional content as well as hands-on exercises and projects designed to hone your skills and help you build your portfolio.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Certificate?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.