What you will learn

  • Articulate the attributes of multiple cloud services including Watson AI, Cloudant, and Cloud Object Storage.

  • Build a real-world web application using front end and back-end technology.

  • Combine and apply your JavaScript, React.js, Python, Node.js, and Express skills by completing a real-world project.

  • Deploy your Django full stack web application on the cloud.

Skills you will gain

  • Web Application
  • Node.Js
  • JavaScript
  • Cloud Computing
  • Django (Web Framework)
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Application - Static Pages

3 hours to complete
2 readings
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Application - User Management and CI/CD

3 hours to complete
2 readings
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Back End Services

5 hours to complete
2 readings
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Application - Dynamic Pages

2 hours to complete
1 reading

About the IBM Full Stack Software Developer Professional Certificate

IBM Full Stack Software Developer

