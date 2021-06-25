By Richard W•
Jun 25, 2021
The final selling point that made me sign-up and for this course was that it included Django development. Approximately half the content was a gentle refresher to me, no harm done. When in any doubt about learning, I figured there is nothing to lose, yet always something to gain. I thought the coverage of content was on-point, as the title suggests the full-stack experience. I liked that final projects are peer-reviewed by real fellow students, which adds a touch of credibility. The course exercises and lab environments were hit and miss, reverting to working locally in some cases. And the quality and inconsistency in the task instructions were sometimes frustrating. With that said, it's was reflective of the real world in that reading documentation, searching Stack Overflow, and trial and error is something you need to do well. The course is sponsored and provided by IBM, so fair to say it's IBM Cloud-centric. This was, however, was an insight coming with AWS, GCP and Azure experience. It was good to use another cloud provider. Any doubts throughout the nine courses leading up to the final capstone project? Sure. But it felt worth the while in the end. The final project seemed significantly challenging yet ultimately a satisfying achievement.
By Marco N•
Nov 28, 2021
Overall, I liked this capstone project. It was really flexible with practically limitless outcomes of how each student can approach each requirement. Some of the requirements need to be elaborated. For example, I didn't understand what some models were used for until the next section, then had to go back and edit them for the next section after I realized what they were for. I also think the Docker and Kubernetes section could use more work as it was not required for the final grading. This topic was one of the larger sections covered in this certification. The Docker and Kubernetes part was mostly just copy and pasting, and I didn't really feel like I grasped enough of this topic because of that.
By Armin F•
Jan 19, 2022
The instructions were a mess. If I were to receive such a specification from a customer, there would first be a need for clarification.
By Christelle J•
Oct 26, 2021
Very difficult to follow the instructions. The IBM cloud documentation for cloudant is quite awful :/
By DrBB•
Sep 22, 2021
I gave one star as the content of the 9 modules are quite interesting and the final assessment/exam of each of the nine courses are feasible with the instructions. However, the final capstone project required for the final certificate is not at all feasible: Instructions are rudimentary and poor, instructors are not or days later responding to questions. I understand that a final project is supposed to be challenging, and that's fine, but the instruction provided by the courses beforehand is far from sufficient for that.
By Lizhiyuan L•
Jul 16, 2021
Terrible lab instructions, many of them are wrong and needed a lot of time to debug and find solutions. Instructors are not helping at all even if your posted questions are 1 month of age. Would give negative rating if I can. Some of the lab environments are broken and never get fixed.