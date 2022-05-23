About this Course

6,494 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 12 of 12 in the
IBM Full Stack Software Developer
Intermediate Level
Approx. 4 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Demonstrate mastery of skills and knowledge acquired in the IBM Full Stack Software Developer Professional Certificate. 

  • Apply understanding of commontechnologies related to full-stack, front-end and back-end application development .

  • Explain concepts in cloud computing, web development, HTML, CSS, JavaScript GitHub, Python & Django programming, microservices and containers

  • Analyze and troubleshoot issues in software design, development, deployment and operations.

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 12 of 12 in the
IBM Full Stack Software Developer
Intermediate Level
Approx. 4 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

IBM

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Assessment for Application Cloud Developer

4 hours to complete
4 readings

About the IBM Full Stack Software Developer Professional Certificate

IBM Full Stack Software Developer

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder