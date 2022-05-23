This is the final course in the Full Stack Professional Certificate. It will test your knowledge and the skills you’ve acquired so far. This course contains the graded final examination covering content from nine of the eleven courses in the certificate.
Demonstrate mastery of skills and knowledge acquired in the IBM Full Stack Software Developer Professional Certificate.
Apply understanding of commontechnologies related to full-stack, front-end and back-end application development .
Explain concepts in cloud computing, web development, HTML, CSS, JavaScript GitHub, Python & Django programming, microservices and containers
Analyze and troubleshoot issues in software design, development, deployment and operations.
IBM is the global leader in business transformation through an open hybrid cloud platform and AI, serving clients in more than 170 countries around the world. Today 47 of the Fortune 50 Companies rely on the IBM Cloud to run their business, and IBM Watson enterprise AI is hard at work in more than 30,000 engagements. IBM is also one of the world’s most vital corporate research organizations, with 28 consecutive years of patent leadership. Above all, guided by principles for trust and transparency and support for a more inclusive society, IBM is committed to being a responsible technology innovator and a force for good in the world.
Assessment for Application Cloud Developer
About the IBM Full Stack Software Developer Professional Certificate
This Professional Certificate will equip you with all the key skills and technical know-how to kickstart your career as a Full-Stack Cloud Native Application Developer. Guided by experts at IBM, you will learn to build your own cloud-based applications and practice working with the technologies behind them. This program consists of 10 courses with ample instructional content as well as hands-on exercises and projects designed to hone your skills and help you build your portfolio.
