Learner Reviews & Feedback for Full Stack Software Developer Assessment by IBM
About the Course
This is the final course in the Full Stack Professional Certificate. It will test your knowledge and the skills you’ve acquired so far. This course contains the graded final examination covering content from nine of the eleven courses in the certificate.
You will be assessed on topics such as core cloud computing concepts; languages such as HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and Python; frameworks such as Node.js and React; and backend technologies such as Docker, Kubernetes, OpenShift, SQL, Django, and Serverless....