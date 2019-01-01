Chevron Left
Back to Full Stack Software Developer Assessment

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Full Stack Software Developer Assessment by IBM

About the Course

This is the final course in the Full Stack Professional Certificate. It will test your knowledge and the skills you’ve acquired so far. This course contains the graded final examination covering content from nine of the eleven courses in the certificate. You will be assessed on topics such as core cloud computing concepts; languages such as HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and Python; frameworks such as Node.js and React; and backend technologies such as Docker, Kubernetes, OpenShift, SQL, Django, and Serverless....
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder