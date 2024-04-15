Generative AI is transforming the field of Software Engineering, making it a crucial skills for Developers to have in their toolkit. This IBM course "Generative AI for Software Developers" is designed to provide you with a comprehensive understanding of how generative AI techniques can be applied to enhance software development processes.
Generative AI: Elevate your Software Development Career
What you'll learn
Discuss how to generate code snippets, scripts, and programs using generative AI models
Apply techniques for application design and architecture, bug detection, code refactoring, and program optimization using generative AI
Develop innovative solutions using Gen AI-powered tools and models such as ChatGPT, GitHub CoPilot, Google Gemini, and IBM watsonx Code Assistant
Explain challenges and ethical considerations associated with using Generative AI for programming and options for mitigating them
January 2024
In this module, you will learn how AI impacts software development. Lesson 1 helps you understand how to leverage AI for the software development lifecycle using various tools and algorithms and set up a development environment for AI and ChatGPT. You will also learn about LLMs, transformers, and NLP and use them to create a chatbot. In lesson 2, you will explore the best practices and design patterns using AI for technical help and software architecture. You will learn how AI helps with code generation, bug detection, and troubleshooting and list the useful AI prompts for software development. This lesson will also teach you to leverage AI to generate static websites and architecture diagrams.
In this module, you will learn how to use AI for DevSecOps, software testing, and Generative AI considerations. Lesson 1 introduces you to the nuances of using AI for CI/CD and software security using AI tools. You will learn how to generate test cases for specific use cases using AI. You will also understand the integration of AI into software development workflows. In lesson 2, you will explore the ethical considerations for software development in AI and innovation with Generation AI. You will explore some of the useful prompts for software testing and DevOps.
In this module, you will complete a final project where you will have an opportunity to demonstrate your proficiency in building personalized learning for developers. Next, the final exam will test your knowledge of the course’s content including the essential concepts and their application.
Reviewed on Apr 14, 2024
