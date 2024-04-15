IBM
Generative AI: Elevate your Software Development Career
IBM

Generative AI: Elevate your Software Development Career

This course is part of multiple programs.

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Rav Ahuja
Ramanujam Srinivasan

Instructors: Rav Ahuja

1,628 already enrolled

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
4.7

(18 reviews)

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

17 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Discuss how to generate code snippets, scripts, and programs using generative AI models

  • Apply techniques for application design and architecture, bug detection, code refactoring, and program optimization using generative AI

  • Develop innovative solutions using Gen AI-powered tools and models such as ChatGPT, GitHub CoPilot, Google Gemini, and IBM watsonx Code Assistant

  • Explain challenges and ethical considerations associated with using Generative AI for programming and options for mitigating them

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

January 2024

Assessments

7 assignments

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
4.7

(18 reviews)

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

17 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is available as part of
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be asked to select a specific program.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 3 modules in this course

In this module, you will learn how AI impacts software development. Lesson 1 helps you understand how to leverage AI for the software development lifecycle using various tools and algorithms and set up a development environment for AI and ChatGPT. You will also learn about LLMs, transformers, and NLP and use them to create a chatbot. In lesson 2, you will explore the best practices and design patterns using AI for technical help and software architecture. You will learn how AI helps with code generation, bug detection, and troubleshooting and list the useful AI prompts for software development. This lesson will also teach you to leverage AI to generate static websites and architecture diagrams.

What's included

11 videos2 readings3 assignments4 app items9 plugins

In this module, you will learn how to use AI for DevSecOps, software testing, and Generative AI considerations. Lesson 1 introduces you to the nuances of using AI for CI/CD and software security using AI tools. You will learn how to generate test cases for specific use cases using AI. You will also understand the integration of AI into software development workflows. In lesson 2, you will explore the ethical considerations for software development in AI and innovation with Generation AI. You will explore some of the useful prompts for software testing and DevOps.

What's included

6 videos3 readings3 assignments5 app items1 discussion prompt1 plugin

In this module, you will complete a final project where you will have an opportunity to demonstrate your proficiency in building personalized learning for developers. Next, the final exam will test your knowledge of the course’s content including the essential concepts and their application.

What's included

3 readings1 assignment2 app items1 plugin

Instructors

Instructor ratings
5.0 (5 ratings)
Rav Ahuja
IBM
52 Courses2,405,647 learners

Offered by

IBM

Recommended if you're interested in Cloud Computing

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

Learner reviews

Showing 3 of 18

4.7

18 reviews

  • 5 stars

    78.94%

  • 4 stars

    15.78%

  • 3 stars

    0%

  • 2 stars

    5.26%

  • 1 star

    0%

AU
5

Reviewed on Apr 14, 2024

View more reviews

New to Cloud Computing? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions