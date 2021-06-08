The essentials of application development are accessing, processing, and presenting data. Data is stored in various databases, either on-premise or on the cloud, and developers will need to learn how to talk to them via programming languages.
Knowledge of GitHub, HTML & CSS, Python
Explain what a database is and create an entity relationship data model for a relational database.
Compose SQL queries to insert, select, update, delete data in a database.
Use Django ORM to build object-oriented databases.
Integrate Bootstrap into your Django template and build interactive web pages.
- Django (Web Framework)
- Database (DBMS)
- Cloud Applications
- SQL
IBM
IBM is the global leader in business transformation through an open hybrid cloud platform and AI, serving clients in more than 170 countries around the world. Today 47 of the Fortune 50 Companies rely on the IBM Cloud to run their business, and IBM Watson enterprise AI is hard at work in more than 30,000 engagements. IBM is also one of the world’s most vital corporate research organizations, with 28 consecutive years of patent leadership. Above all, guided by principles for trust and transparency and support for a more inclusive society, IBM is committed to being a responsible technology innovator and a force for good in the world.
Getting Started with SQL & Relational Databases
What is data? As you start this course, you will be introduced to some concepts that are fundamental to understanding data, databases, and database management systems. You will learn some basic SQL statements. Explore the structure, use cases, and limitations of relational databases. Learn key relational database concepts, including entities, attributes, entity-relationship data modeling, common data types, and primary key.
ORM: Bridging the Gap Between the Real World and Relational Model
You’re aware that SQL is a powerful tool for working with databases. But in the modern application development environment, object-oriented programming is the most popular paradigm, and it is quite different from SQL. Is there a way to use Object-oriented programming to work with databases?
Full-stack Django Development
It’s time to build your skills by creating a Django web app. In this module, you’ll explore the Django Model- View- Template design pattern and learn how Django models, views, and templates work together to present data on a website.
Consolidate and Deploy Your Django App
Add to your Django skills by building a class-based view. Then, learn how to speed up development using Django’s generic-based views.
This is a Good course no doubt , makes you familiar with Django , SQL, ORM , DBMS and depolying Thanks Coursera...
It is the best course for me! Thanks for awesome course!
Excellent course. Having some background in Python and databases, one can start building Django applications at once.
Developing Applications with SQL,Databases and Django provided a confidence and good experience in IBM cloud knowledge skills,which helped me to prepare for IBM cloud certification exams
About the IBM Full Stack Software Developer Professional Certificate
This Professional Certificate will equip you with all the key skills and technical know-how to kickstart your career as a Full-Stack Cloud Native Application Developer. Guided by experts at IBM, you will learn to build your own cloud-based applications and practice working with the technologies behind them. This program consists of 10 courses with ample instructional content as well as hands-on exercises and projects designed to hone your skills and help you build your portfolio.
