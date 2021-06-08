About this Course

Course 9 of 12 in the
IBM Full Stack Software Developer
Intermediate Level

Knowledge of GitHub, HTML & CSS, Python

Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Explain what a database is and create an entity relationship data model for a relational database.

  • Compose SQL queries to insert, select, update, delete data in a database.

  • Use Django ORM to build object-oriented databases.

  • Integrate Bootstrap into your Django template and build interactive web pages.

Skills you will gain

  • Django (Web Framework)
  • Database (DBMS)
  • Cloud Applications
  • SQL
Course 9 of 12 in the
IBM Full Stack Software Developer
Intermediate Level

Knowledge of GitHub, HTML & CSS, Python

Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Getting Started with SQL & Relational Databases

3 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 47 min), 4 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

ORM: Bridging the Gap Between the Real World and Relational Model

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 27 min), 1 reading, 8 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Full-stack Django Development

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 27 min), 1 reading, 6 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Consolidate and Deploy Your Django App

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 28 min), 1 reading, 8 quizzes

