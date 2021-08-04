RV
Feb 4, 2022
Developing Applications with SQL,Databases and Django provided a confidence and good experience in IBM cloud knowledge skills,which helped me to prepare for IBM cloud certification exams
VM
Jun 8, 2021
Excellent course. Having some background in Python and databases, one can start building Django applications at once.
By Christopher W•
Aug 4, 2021
The gap between the taught material and the tasks in the end assignment is too broad. If you are doing this course for the specialisation, I strongly recommend learning Django somewhere else and then doing this course (like the Django website for instance).
This is another course where the front end aspects of the full stack specialisation could do with reviewing and perhaps re-doing to ensure what is being asked for in the end assignment has been properly discussed in the course material.
By A Y•
Jul 2, 2021
I should give 2 stars because there were lack of support from the instructors side also the IBM Lab Environment always have bugs which caused most of the students to lost momentum and eventually drop the course.
IBM, please improve your support service. Stop making templated/scripted response to students posting questions in Forums. It gives us the impression that you don't care about us.
The only reason why I'm giving this 5 stars is because I've learned a lot. But in reality, this doesn't deserve 5 stars because of the poor support and poor lab.
By Simon G•
May 11, 2021
The peer-graded assignment system is flawed. I waited for over a week for someone to grade my final product. That is time lost
By Minna M•
Apr 30, 2021
I do enjoy this course. The balance between the labs and video lectures is just right. There are many hands on labs in this module and they are very practical. The course is packed with information and practical guide.
The exam is challenging. I did learn a lot and it did well in terms of wrap up the whole course and difficulty level.
By Veselin M•
Jun 9, 2021
Excellent course. Having some background in Python and databases, one can start building Django applications at once.
By Charles S•
Mar 3, 2021
Hard !
By Marco N•
Nov 13, 2021
The course itself was good overall. It thoroughly walks you through the complete Django Python stack all the way to deployment to production. The final project is the most flexible project so far out of all of the IBM Full-Stack Cloud Developer Certification, where you actually need to add new features without much help other than a couple of small hints. The only thing keeping it from being 5 star is the employment of the Theia lab environment. There was a maintenance that kept it down for a couple of weeks, and there are some bugs that prevent you from completing some labs.
By Anshuman T•
Apr 21, 2021
I'm delighted to have this course offered on Django through Coursera ... I appreciate the format and setup of the course. The videos are very well done. A helpful aspect is that you can save notes, repeat parts of the vids, and have written text to follow if you like
By Mohammed A•
Apr 1, 2021
رائع جدا
By Juan P C S•
May 3, 2022
This course provides a guided deep understanding of the fundamentals about SQL, ORM, Python and Django applications development. You will get a great foundation to improve your skills using the Django framework.
By RadhaMadhavi V•
Feb 5, 2022
Developing Applications with SQL,Databases and Django provided a confidence and good experience in IBM cloud knowledge skills,which helped me to prepare for IBM cloud certification exams
By Sajad S•
May 10, 2022
This is a Good course no doubt , makes you familiar with Django , SQL, ORM , DBMS and depolying
Thanks Coursera...
By Wilton W•
Jul 29, 2021
For sure, the best course of the serie. Robust, well structured and very interesting, well done Yan!
By José C R•
Jan 25, 2022
It is a good course and well organized. I learned a lot about databases and Python Django
By Ihor K•
Nov 27, 2021
It is the best course for me! Thanks for awesome course!
By Lam C V D•
Jun 22, 2021
Course too short
By Shivam K•
Feb 2, 2022
Good course
By Tshepo M•
Jan 17, 2022
This course was packed with a lot of information that needs to be unpacked.
The onus is on you to find the solutions and more information elsewhere which is
what you have to do in the real world.
I really enjoyed it. The cloud code environment sometimes has issues but I was able to code on
my own local environment since you are provided with instructions.
I gave it 4 stars because the skills network coding platform can be frustrating but I do highly
recommend the course!
By Prashant S•
Feb 13, 2022
lab environment is good for learning
By Raul M•
Aug 25, 2021
Some Labs didn´t work properly
By Nishant A•
Oct 2, 2021
Hard but informational
By Taito K•
May 26, 2022
Work is googling and searching answers but when I take a course, I expect, that I don't have to google the things in the course to learn. Robo-voice videos and messy labs. I got through the final lab with the help from high quality and free Django video-series in Youtube.