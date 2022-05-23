Collaboration and social coding are crucial parts of contemporary Software Engineering practices and the DevOps culture. In this course, you’ll be introduced to collaborative version control and popular Git platforms.
About this Course
Basic computer and IT literacy. Suitable for those new to software development. No prior programming experience is required.
What you will learn
Describe version control and its place in social and collaborative coding and in DevOps.
Explain basic Git concepts such as repositoriesand branches used for distributed version control and social coding.
Create GitHub repositories and branches, and perform pull requests (PRs) and merge operations, to collaborate on a team project.
Build your portfolio by creating and sharing an open-source project on GitHub.
Skills you will gain
- Distributed Version Control (DRCS)
- open source
- Version Control Systems
- Github
- Git (Software)
Basic computer and IT literacy. Suitable for those new to software development. No prior programming experience is required.
Offered by
IBM
IBM is the global leader in business transformation through an open hybrid cloud platform and AI, serving clients in more than 170 countries around the world. Today 47 of the Fortune 50 Companies rely on the IBM Cloud to run their business, and IBM Watson enterprise AI is hard at work in more than 30,000 engagements. IBM is also one of the world’s most vital corporate research organizations, with 28 consecutive years of patent leadership. Above all, guided by principles for trust and transparency and support for a more inclusive society, IBM is committed to being a responsible technology innovator and a force for good in the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Git and GitHub Fundamentals
Application developers rarely work alone. Large web/cloud/mobile development and data science projects will include many people – front-end developers, back-end developers, database administrators, repository administrators, and others. Every change by every contributor must be tracked and controlled to enable collaboration, accountability and version management. This type of distributed version control is extremely important when managing both small and large software projects. In this module you will learn about some of the popular version control tools, create a GitHub account and use the GitHub web interface to create a repository, add a file to it and commit your changes.
Using Git Commands and Managing GitHub Projects
Branches are the heart of workflows in Git-based version control systems like GitHub. In this module you will become familiar with creating and using branches, and merging your changes to the main branch with Pull Requests. As you start working with GitHub repositories and automating workflows, using the web interface can be limiting and more time-consuming. This is where Git commands come in. You can use from your own desktop or a Cloud IDE - wherever you develop your code. In this module you will also become familiar with and utilize various Git commands to clone and fork repositories, as well as commit, push and pull your changes using the command line.
Final Project
Now that you are familiar working with GitHub repositories, Branches, and Git commands, in this final project you will apply your knowledge and skills to create a GitHub Project, add few files to it such as an open-source license, and share it publicly.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Certificate?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.