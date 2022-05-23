About this Course

Beginner Level

Basic computer and IT literacy. Suitable for those new to software development.​ No prior programming experience is required.

Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Describe version control and its place in social and collaborative coding ​and in DevOps.

  • Explain basic Git concepts such as repositoriesand branches used for distributed version control and social coding.

  • Create GitHub repositories and branches, and perform pull requests (PRs) and merge operations, to collaborate on a team project.

  • Build your portfolio by creating and sharing an open-source project on GitHub.

Skills you will gain

  • Distributed Version Control (DRCS)
  • open source
  • Version Control Systems
  • Github
  • Git (Software)
Beginner Level

Basic computer and IT literacy. Suitable for those new to software development.​ No prior programming experience is required.

Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Git and GitHub Fundamentals

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 17 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Using Git Commands and Managing GitHub Projects

4 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 14 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Final Project

3 hours to complete
1 reading

