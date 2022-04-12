Learner Reviews & Feedback for Getting Started with Git and GitHub by IBM
About the Course
Collaboration and social coding are crucial parts of contemporary Software Engineering practices and the DevOps culture. In this course, you’ll be introduced to collaborative version control and popular Git platforms.
You will explore key Git concepts such as branching and repositories, as well as the use of Git commands. You will also learn and practice various Git concepts such as forking, cloning and merging workflows. You will learn to use GitHub to work effectively as a team, and perform common Git operations, such as Pull Requests, from both the Web UI and command line.
Developed and taught by experienced IBM practitioners, in this course you’ll gain vital skills and hands-on experience using Git and GitHub. Each module contains hands-on labs for you to apply and practice what you learn. The course wraps up with a final project where you will start building your portfolio by creating and sharing a public/open-source GitHub project.
All hands-on activities in this course can be performed using web-browser based tools and interfaces. Installation of any specialized software is NOT required on your own computer in order to complete the course....
By Mahdi S T
Apr 12, 2022
Thank you for this usefull course
By Paula H
Apr 28, 2022
Really helped to get started!
By Kimberly M
May 9, 2022
The lectures move very quickly and don't really teach you how to use any git commands. the hands on labs were very helpful but the only real learning was to be had by the optional assignments. If you were to skip those, you wouldn't have retained the knowledge to complete the final assignment.