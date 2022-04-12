Chevron Left
Back to Getting Started with Git and GitHub

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Getting Started with Git and GitHub by IBM

4.5
stars
26 ratings
3 reviews

About the Course

Collaboration and social coding are crucial parts of contemporary Software Engineering practices and the DevOps culture. In this course, you’ll be introduced to collaborative version control and popular Git platforms. You will explore key Git concepts such as branching and repositories, as well as the use of Git commands. You will also learn and practice various Git concepts such as forking, cloning and merging workflows. You will learn to use GitHub to work effectively as a team, and perform common Git operations, such as Pull Requests, from both the Web UI and command line. Developed and taught by experienced IBM practitioners, in this course you’ll gain vital skills and hands-on experience using Git and GitHub. Each module contains hands-on labs for you to apply and practice what you learn. The course wraps up with a final project where you will start building your portfolio by creating and sharing a public/open-source GitHub project. All hands-on activities in this course can be performed using web-browser based tools and interfaces. Installation of any specialized software is NOT required on your own computer in order to complete the course....
Filter by:

1 - 3 of 3 Reviews for Getting Started with Git and GitHub

By Mahdi S T

Apr 12, 2022

Thank you for this usefull course

By Paula H

Apr 28, 2022

R​eally helped to get started!

By Kimberly M

May 9, 2022

The lectures move very quickly and don't really teach you how to use any git commands. the hands on labs were very helpful but the only real learning was to be had by the optional assignments. If you were to skip those, you wouldn't have retained the knowledge to complete the final assignment.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder