About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Codio

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
3 hours to complete

Front-End Security

3 hours to complete
2 readings
Week2
Week 2
4 hours to complete

Back-End Security

4 hours to complete
2 readings
Week3
Week 3
3 hours to complete

Passwords and Authentication

3 hours to complete
2 readings

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Learn Something New

Popular Data Science Courses

Popular Computer Science & IT Courses

Popular Business Courses

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder