Explore HTML, CSS, and VueJS basics without installing anything!
This course is designed for beginning learners, providing a solid foundation of basic skills in HTML, CSS, and VueJS. Learners will build an understanding of the creative process of designing as well. The modules in this course cover HTML basics, CSS basics, VueJS basics, as well as provide an exploratory designing experience for learners. At the end of the course, learners will fully develop a todo application using HTML, CSS, and VueJS. To allow for a truly hands-on, self-paced learning experience, this course is video-free. Assignments contain short explanations with images and suggested exploration examples, building a deeper understanding by doing. You'll benefit from instant feedback from a variety of assessment items along the way, gently progressing from quick understanding checks (multiple choice, fill in the blank, and un-scrambling answer blocks) to small, approachable exercises that take minutes instead of hours.