- vuejs
- JavaScript
- Security Strategy
- Computer Programming
- Angularjs
- HTML and CSS
- Web Application
- Authentication
- Password
- Cryptography
Web Technologies and Security Specialization
Learn How to Build and Secure Web Applications. Gain experience with the Vue and Angular JavaScript frameworks as well as how to secure the software and data.
What you will learn
Create a web app in Vue and Angular
Create a Vue component
Pass information via props
Skills you will gain
Applied Learning Project
Learners start by creating a todo web application in Vue. They will then create another one in Angular, this time focusing on the differences between the two paradigms. Work on the Angular project will be done in TypeScript and include advanced topics like testing and animations.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
