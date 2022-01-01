University of Michigan
A web server is made up of hardware and software that work together to store files and control how people access those files on the web. It connects to the internet and takes an active role in the interchange between connected devices and data. Web servers store and deliver the content on a website, including video, images, text, and data. To create websites, you need one of two types of web servers: static or dynamic. Static web servers are sometimes called "stack." This web server is made up of hardware and HTTP software. It sends files without any updates or alterations to the browser requesting them. Dynamic web servers, which are made of static web servers with additional software, update files before sending them from the server to the browser.
If you're an aspiring programmer or developer, understanding what web servers are and how to work with them is an essential step. Having knowledge about web servers is also often a prerequisite for other courses in website design and development. Creating, configuring, and managing servers while also using other tools to manage computers and user information provides dynamic insight to help you choose better hardware and services, manage tech, and build web applications.
Gaining skills and a solid foundation in how web servers operate prepare you for careers in web development, application development, web server administration, software engineer, and web application tester. You'll be able to take your foundation in web servers and apply it to a variety of job options. You may also use it to create your own web applications and websites, either professionally or as a side project. You could work with hardware or technical support. If you're creative and have the drive, you can take on more of the design and development role. Building a strong foundation in the basics, which includes web servers, can help you advance your career or embark on a new one in the IT world.
Online courses on Coursera provide you with an opportunity to gain hands-on experience working with web servers along with opportunities to write and deploy web applications in programming languages like Python. By giving you a strong foundation, courses provide the stepping stones to build on that knowledge and advance your skills. Courses on Coursera are designed for you to move at your own pace as you study concepts and tackle projects headed up by some of the leading instructors and institutions, including Duke University, Google, and the University of Michigan.