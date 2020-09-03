Python Dynamic HTML Web Server
Prepare the Web Server Using the SimpleHTTPRequestHandler class
Add CGI using the CGIHTTPRequestHandler class to allow Python Pages
Define Routes to the Pages in the Web Server
Web application servers are abundant these days. Each have one thing in common, they ultimately process requests and return web pages. Apache serves PHP pages along with static HTML. Microsoft’s .NET creates dynamic web pages that may be authored using C# or VB and served using IIS. Java Enterprise Edition has many options, WebSphere, WebLogic, and Apache TomEE to name a few server platforms. Python has its own web server that can be built in one line of code, but it is relatively simple to create the server code yourself. This is useful if you want to understand how web servers work and can be used to quickly test your own web pages. In addition, some browsers will not load local files due to security; using a simple web server solves this issue as well. In this course, you will create a Python application in which you will create a simple HTTP server, create a static web page, create dynamic pages using python, and access the pages from the server using the command line as well as from a browser. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Use the SimpleHTTPRequestHandler to allow the Server to Handle Requests.
Create a Home Page for the Web Application
Add CGI to allow Dynamic Web Pages.
Create a Python Script to create a Time-Stamped List of Random Numbers.
Define Routes to the Pages in the Web Server.
by AASep 3, 2020
Learned to create a web server using python. The project is really simple and easy to learn. Good explanation in less time.
by FGMay 15, 2021
Short guided project that gives an overview as well as an hands on experience in how a web server functions behind the scenes.
by CBDec 1, 2020
It was a understanding course to learn about and it was great.
