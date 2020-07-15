AA
Sep 3, 2020
Learned to create a web server using python. The project is really simple and easy to learn. Good explanation in less time.
CB
Dec 1, 2020
It was a understanding course to learn about and it was great.
By Jesus M Z F•
Jul 15, 2020
Good course
By radhika r•
Jul 20, 2020
Nice quiz
By PREETI.R•
Jul 17, 2020
good
By JAYARANI M•
Aug 16, 2020
I t is the very useful course
By Aman S•
Aug 24, 2020
Good For Begginers
By Aravindhan A•
Sep 4, 2020
By Jonathan G•
Aug 24, 2021
It helped me a lot to understand the basics for a dynamic html website and how to use correctly the console simulator
By Rossberth A A S•
Sep 30, 2020
El interfaz aplicado en Linux es algo compleja para su desarrollo por el diferente idioma utilizado en el teclado
By Christina J B•
Dec 2, 2020
By ADITYA A•
Sep 24, 2020
Nicely explained everything
By John P•
Dec 27, 2020
Very good teacher :)
By alejandro f•
Sep 22, 2020
good project
By Suprava S D•
Apr 19, 2021
NONE
By Fabian d A G•
May 16, 2021
Short guided project that gives an overview as well as an hands on experience in how a web server functions behind the scenes.
By Saket K•
Sep 16, 2020
Good kick for begineers
By Baranov D A•
Oct 3, 2020
Not actual :(
By Rehan S•
Nov 3, 2020
no explanations.. just typing advanced code without helping one to understand the structure and logic of the program.. surprised by this methodology.. I wish I could have my money back!
By Faizan N•
May 15, 2022
useless if we cannot use this server then why we learn this. Totaly waste of time