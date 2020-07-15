Chevron Left
4.5
stars
125 ratings
18 reviews

About the Course

Web application servers are abundant these days. Each have one thing in common, they ultimately process requests and return web pages. Apache serves PHP pages along with static HTML. Microsoft’s .NET creates dynamic web pages that may be authored using C# or VB and served using IIS. Java Enterprise Edition has many options, WebSphere, WebLogic, and Apache TomEE to name a few server platforms. Python has its own web server that can be built in one line of code, but it is relatively simple to create the server code yourself. This is useful if you want to understand how web servers work and can be used to quickly test your own web pages. In addition, some browsers will not load local files due to security; using a simple web server solves this issue as well. In this course, you will create a Python application in which you will create a simple HTTP server, create a static web page, create dynamic pages using python, and access the pages from the server using the command line as well as from a browser. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

Top reviews

AA

Sep 3, 2020

Learned to create a web server using python. The project is really simple and easy to learn. Good explanation in less time.

CB

Dec 1, 2020

It was a understanding course to learn about and it was great.

Filter by:

1 - 18 of 18 Reviews for Python Dynamic HTML Web Server

By Jesus M Z F

Jul 15, 2020

Good course

By radhika r

Jul 20, 2020

Nice quiz

By PREETI.R

Jul 17, 2020

good

By JAYARANI M

Aug 16, 2020

I t is the very useful course

By Aman S

Aug 24, 2020

Good For Begginers

By Aravindhan A

Sep 4, 2020

By Jonathan G

Aug 24, 2021

It helped me a lot to understand the basics for a dynamic html website and how to use correctly the console simulator

By Rossberth A A S

Sep 30, 2020

El interfaz aplicado en Linux es algo compleja para su desarrollo por el diferente idioma utilizado en el teclado

By Christina J B

Dec 2, 2020

By ADITYA A

Sep 24, 2020

Nicely explained everything

By John P

Dec 27, 2020

Very good teacher :)

By alejandro f

Sep 22, 2020

good project

By Suprava S D

Apr 19, 2021

NONE

By Fabian d A G

May 16, 2021

Short guided project that gives an overview as well as an hands on experience in how a web server functions behind the scenes.

By Saket K

Sep 16, 2020

Good kick for begineers

By Baranov D A

Oct 3, 2020

Not actual :(

By Rehan S

Nov 3, 2020

no explanations.. just typing advanced code without helping one to understand the structure and logic of the program.. surprised by this methodology.. I wish I could have my money back!

By Faizan N

May 15, 2022

u​seless if we cannot use this server then why we learn this. Totaly waste of time

