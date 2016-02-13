For your Responsive Website Development and Design Specialization Capstone Project, you will create a complete, responsive, multi-user, data-driven website which aims to solve a particular problem. We encourage you to create a website addressing a problem that you are interested in! However, if you don’t have an idea of your own, we have several that we will suggest in the course.
University of London
The University of London is a federal University which includes 18 world leading Colleges. Our distance learning programmes were founded in 1858 and have enriched the lives of thousands of students, delivering high quality University of London degrees wherever our students are across the globe. Our alumni include 7 Nobel Prize winners. Today, we are a global leader in distance and flexible study, offering degree programmes to over 50,000 students in over 180 countries. To find out more about studying for one of our degrees where you are, visit www.london.ac.uk
Goldsmiths, University of London
Championing research-rich degrees that provoke thought, stretch the imagination and tap into tomorrow’s world, at Goldsmiths we’re asking the questions that matter now in subjects as diverse as the arts and humanities, social sciences, cultural studies, computing, and entrepreneurial business and management. We are a community defined by its people: innovative in spirit, analytical in approach and open to all.
Welcome to the first module of 'Responsive Website Development and Design Capstone!'. In this module you will define what the end point is for your project, brainstorm ideas about your project and conduct a SWOT analysis to clarify aspects of your ideas. In addition, you will define a target audience and list the 4 Ps: Price, Product, Place and Promotion. Finally, you will identify key resources needed for your project and will develop a high level project timeline.
Welcome to the second module of 'Responsive Website Development and Design Capstone!'. By the end of this module, you will transition your idea from the abstract to the concrete, use process analysis to identify the main processes people can carry out in your application and identify primary and secondary processes. In addition, you will develop ideas about user experience through user journeys and describe processes as step by step procedures. Finally, you will be able to explain what an elevator pitch is.
Welcome to the third module of 'Responsive Website Development and Design Capstone!' By the end of this module you will have, put your idea into a digital format, explained the purpose of a site skeleton and defined paths through your site skeleton. In addition, you will have made design wireframes for key pages in your application and developed ideas about the look and feel for your application.
Welcome to the fourth module of 'Responsive Website Development and Design Capstone!'. In this module you will describe the iterated project lifestyle, understand the purposes of backup and version control and list the reasons for using APIs. You will also share the experience of development and describe black box user testing using user pathways. Finally, you will use your digitised idea to create weekly tasks, carry out weekly reviews and use basic git and github functionality.
You will apply your Meteor.js Knowledge doing a nice project, something you love to do, or want to do for helping people.
This specialization was a great journey for me. MeteorJS is a very good way to learn JavaScript. Also, it helped me to see Front-End and Back-End as a whole picture.
Relly happy to have learnt very important things during this capstone.
My first ever full stack web development course.. in my life. Hoping to create something very very awesome :D
