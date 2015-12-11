About this Course

25,370 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 6 in the
Responsive Website Development and Design Specialization
Approx. 26 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Responsive Web Design
  • Html
  • JavaScript
  • Cascading Style Sheets (CCS)
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 6 in the
Responsive Website Development and Design Specialization
Approx. 26 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of London

Placeholder

Goldsmiths, University of London

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up96%(39,162 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Responsive Web Design: Course overview

1 hour to complete
3 readings
6 hours to complete

Web design principles

6 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 44 min), 6 readings, 8 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

7 hours to complete

Realising design principles in code

7 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 67 min), 7 readings, 9 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Adding content to websites

6 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 49 min), 5 readings, 8 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Building a full gallery app

6 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 60 min), 4 readings, 8 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM RESPONSIVE WEB DESIGN

View all reviews

About the Responsive Website Development and Design Specialization

Responsive Website Development and Design

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder