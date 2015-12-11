In this course you will learn how to apply concepts from interaction design and human computer interaction in order to design and build an interactive, professional looking website. You will learn how to make your web page designs adapt to different screen sizes using responsive grid layouts. You will learn how to add navigation and other design elements, and you will learn how to separate data and display using JavaScript objects and templates.
This course is part of the Responsive Website Development and Design Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- Responsive Web Design
- Html
- JavaScript
- Cascading Style Sheets (CCS)
Offered by
University of London
The University of London is a federal University which includes 18 world leading Colleges. Our distance learning programmes were founded in 1858 and have enriched the lives of thousands of students, delivering high quality University of London degrees wherever our students are across the globe. Our alumni include 7 Nobel Prize winners. Today, we are a global leader in distance and flexible study, offering degree programmes to over 50,000 students in over 180 countries. To find out more about studying for one of our degrees where you are, visit www.london.ac.uk
Goldsmiths, University of London
Championing research-rich degrees that provoke thought, stretch the imagination and tap into tomorrow’s world, at Goldsmiths we’re asking the questions that matter now in subjects as diverse as the arts and humanities, social sciences, cultural studies, computing, and entrepreneurial business and management. We are a community defined by its people: innovative in spirit, analytical in approach and open to all.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Responsive Web Design: Course overview
In this course you will learn how to apply concepts from interaction design and human computer interaction in order to design and build an interactive, professional looking website. You will learn how to make your web page designs adapt to different screen sizes using responsive grid layouts. You will learn how to add navigation and other design elements, and you will learn how to separate data and display using Java
Web design principles
Welcome to the first module of 'Responsive Web Design'. By the end of this module you will be able to understand the basic concepts of usability and user experience and tell the user where they can go with navbars. In addition you will be able to tell the user what is here with effective layout and understand the high level requirements of creating an accessible website. We hope you enjoy the module!
Realising design principles in code
Welcome to the second module of 'Responsive Web Design'. By the end of this module you will be able to set up a basic Bootstrap site and build Bootstrap collapsible, responsive navbars using titles and breadcrumb trails and you'll also be able to build multiple layouts in one with a responsive grid. We'll also be looking at installing Bootstrap themes. Enjoy!
Adding content to websites
Welcome to the third module of 'Responsive Web Design' By the end of this module, you will be able to separate page structure from page content, use JavaScript objects and implement JavaScript templates with Handlebars as well as being able to display different data with the same template and the same data with different templates. Finally we will be looking at using a Bootstrap modal. We hope you enjoy the module!
Building a full gallery app
Welcome to the fourth module of 'Responsive Web Design'. By the end of this module you will be able to store objects in an array and display them with a template, and dynamically display single images from an array. We will also be looking at implementing a search function, and by working with complex data structures, switching between different templates. Enjoy!
Reviews
- 5 stars69.09%
- 4 stars22.10%
- 3 stars5.97%
- 2 stars1.46%
- 1 star1.36%
TOP REVIEWS FROM RESPONSIVE WEB DESIGN
Good course, I liked the fact that the final assignment had a challenge extra which made the assignment a little more difficult and interesting.
Great class. My only complaint is that when you blow through material and get to the peer review, there is nothing to review. As a result, you are stuck at that portion of class.
difficult at times - particularly wrestling with Handlebars the template library- but well worth the time devoted to understanding and using what is taught here.
This course went into a lot more detail on the javascript end with a look at arrays and handlebars.js which introduces templates. I enjoyed this module, it was suitably challenging.
About the Responsive Website Development and Design Specialization
Responsive web design is all about creating the best user experience regardless of whether a user is accessing your site from a desktop computer, a mobile phone, or a tablet.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.