FV
Jan 20, 2016
I gave four stars for the previews course of the specialization but I have to tell that week 2 and 3 of this course are outstanding. Teachers are really putting students in the right direction.
KG
Jul 19, 2020
Enough concise coverage for the student to build on top. The emphasizes on the pointers to good web experience, in a sea of options, this course is the lighthouse that will guide your way.
By Roy H•
Feb 5, 2019
This suffers the same problem as course 1 where the practical assignments are little more than making minor changes to a fully written page or copy/pasting code supplied to you. The final assignment is the only "real" practical assignment, particularly if you try the optional challenge. The lack of opportunity to really put what is learnt into practice makes it hard for the lessons to stick.
I also want to add that the method that they use to grade assignments makes cheating very easy. They ask you to submit a screenshot to show that you completed the assignment and I have seen peers who simply edited the sample picture to remove the "example" watermark. Not only that, but a big advantage of peer assessment is getting to see how other people code and learning from that. For example, there is an optional challenge in the final assignment that requires more than simple copy/pasting and it would have been great to see how others solved it. I honestly have no idea why they have you grade easily manipulated screenshots instead of html files.
By Moisés P•
May 28, 2018
The content of the course is good in general specially on the first week but the homeworks aren't challenging at all (the last homework was a bit challenging but not enough). I think is important to put in practice the knowledge acquired not by adding quizzes but putting code challenges (the quizzes are long and the homeworks are too easy). I give also 3 stars because the course is outdated, I would suggest (if they update the course) to change Handlebars framework for Angular, React or Vue. Still, I think if you don't know how to separate content from structure this is a good course to start knowing how to do it.
By Danilo C•
Jul 12, 2018
Assignments were too easy. I wish they would give us an actual chance to practice the taught material. Also, I feel like they should better prioritize areas that are harder to understand. Spend less time in human-computer interaction and more in stuff like events, templates, etc.In any case, the course was overall fantastic. Loved Dr. Yee-King! Cheers!
By Islam M A•
Mar 20, 2016
Thanks Dr Matthew you're the best
Mr Marco I didn't understand anything from you and I stopped the course because I dropped this module because of you. I'm sorry
By Hamza S•
May 19, 2020
Outdated bootstrap version used in the videos.
By Inhoo K•
Nov 21, 2015
I've learned a lot of things in this course and I strongly recommend you to enroll this wonderful course immediately. In this course, you can learn bootstrap, Handlebars, Javascript and jQuery.
By Carlos L•
Apr 6, 2019
Non of the courses teaches you how to host your meteor app nor the limitations of it, I think this is very important and it's not mentioned anywhere!
By Sergio A D A•
Nov 24, 2020
Excellent course you might understand how create a Generative Page Web, with Collapsed NavBar, using Bootstrap, jQuery,HTML ,CSS and in JavaScript you can understand how made Arrays that allow you organise your data an put it in your HTML file using a Handlebars.
By Fabio V•
Jan 21, 2016
By John W•
Nov 6, 2017
Great class. My only complaint is that when you blow through material and get to the peer review, there is nothing to review. As a result, you are stuck at that portion of class.
By Alina K•
Nov 16, 2015
Stuff is explained thoroughly, all documents are provided, teaching staff answers the questions in discussions.
I've learnt a lot! Thanks to teachers!
By Jean-Luc B•
Sep 23, 2016
Great course. I appreciate sharing your expertise on this subject. I learnt a lot and recommend this course to anyone interested in web development.
By Antony P•
May 5, 2018
Though late, I have understood the importance of the course. It's great indeed. Thanks to the Team Coursera and special thanks to the lecturers.
By Chinmoyee A•
Nov 22, 2020
the end project was very good and taught me how to build a good responsive website.
By Sergey C•
Feb 28, 2016
Fantastic class!
By Manicka M K•
Jul 26, 2021
well explained
By Paulina•
Aug 20, 2018
I like the course but I have an impression that you need to do a lot of self -study. There are a lot of things that are not explained well and it is quite hard to follow the course. I really like the format and the teachers but I think they forgot we are just beginners.
By Mesuga R•
Feb 11, 2021
Dr Marco needs to do the coding not just showing and telling what the code looks like.
By Humairah M•
Sep 28, 2019
Thanks Professor Matthew, Professor Marco, Professor Kate and Professor Mick for teaching us wonderfully the concepts of responsive web design. I got to learn alot from this course, including making responsive gallery, using JavaScript to make useful sliders, and creating objects and fetching them in HTML through handlebars. Kudos to the entire team for making such a useful and informative course for the students. Thanks again. I’d recommend this course to anybody who would like to start learning responsive web design. Go for it.
By Devi S•
May 30, 2020
This course discusses about creating a responsive websites. Rather than writing all the code the course introduces bootstrap classes. This course introduces a JavaScript templating to create complex websites with lot of data. This course is worth taking and the instructors did a good job in explaining the course from the scratch to high-level.The code used in video lectures is kept in the website and nicely commented so that every one can understand it clearly
By Станислав К•
May 2, 2016
Thank you for the course!
Improvement suggestion: week 3 and 4 lectures are not designed to write little portions of code step by step - only watch and try to remember the whole thing. So when, by the end of the week 4 you need to build the complete gallery - it's quite difficult to remember the whole material. So I suggest to include more interactivity with user during weeks 3 and 4.
By Ivan G•
Nov 11, 2015
The course is easy to follow. You could start virtually with no JavaScript experience and end with ability to build responsive JavaScript application. Information across modules is organized in a way that stimulates creativity - learner is not flooded with information about each and every aspect of the framework, while still given all the necessary tools to create rich application..
By Adnan Z•
Nov 17, 2015
This course builds on the first one and allowed me to build a complex interactive web application. The last week was quite challenging but the examples were quite sufficient if one makes sure to rewrite all of the code and understand it, especially if you're new to web dev like me! The instructors are amazing communicators.
Regards,
Adnan Zuberi
Toronto, Canada
By Matthew I•
Nov 12, 2019
well, this one was a bit tough for a beginner and then it was another successful taken, My teachers were great and I'd like to thank them for being so passionate and committed to making this a reality.
I am climbing on and on and I am ready for the next course I just know I need a lot of practicing to actually gain mastery in this. see me in the next course
By Muhammad S•
Jun 14, 2019
Again Lot of thanks to University of London and Coursera for providing this amazing and useful course. Really enjoyed learning. It helped me learn new skills to develop my career and enrich my expertise. One thing i want to point out is lack of programming practice exercises in this course,kindly include more exercise or programming assignments. Thanks