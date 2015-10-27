In this course you will learn three key website programming and design languages: HTML, CSS and JavaScript. You will create a web page using basic elements to control layout and style. Additionally, your web page will support interactivity.
This course is part of the Responsive Website Development and Design Specialization
- Jquery
- Html
- JavaScript
- Cascading Style Sheets (CCS)
University of London
The University of London is a federal University which includes 18 world leading Colleges. Our distance learning programmes were founded in 1858 and have enriched the lives of thousands of students, delivering high quality University of London degrees wherever our students are across the globe. Our alumni include 7 Nobel Prize winners. Today, we are a global leader in distance and flexible study, offering degree programmes to over 50,000 students in over 180 countries. To find out more about studying for one of our degrees where you are, visit www.london.ac.uk
Goldsmiths, University of London
Championing research-rich degrees that provoke thought, stretch the imagination and tap into tomorrow’s world, at Goldsmiths we’re asking the questions that matter now in subjects as diverse as the arts and humanities, social sciences, cultural studies, computing, and entrepreneurial business and management. We are a community defined by its people: innovative in spirit, analytical in approach and open to all.
Course introduction
Welcome to the first course of the 'Responsive website development and design' specialisation!
HTML
We start the course by looking at how to set up a dev environment, build a HTML navbar and how to embed images and create lists using HTML.<p>Also we'll create properly structured HTML documents and have a look at the world's first web page. <p> Looking forward to working with you this week! <p> Matthew, Marco and Kate
CSS
Welcome to the second module of 'Responsive website basics'. <p>In this section of the course we will have a look at linking external CSS files to your HTML documents, controlling fonts with CSS and using CSS to customise hyperlink formatting and to control text layout. We will also install the bootstrap library and implement a responsive grid layout- Enjoy! <p> - Matthew, Marco and Kate
Beginning JavaScript
Welcome to the third module of 'Responsive website basics'. <p>In this module we will write simple JavaScript programs and learn how to write programs that can respond to user input such as clicking on HTML elements. We will also take a look at JavaScript functions and use jQuery to manipulate web pages.</p>Finally, you will learn how to write your own javaScript functions including anonymous functions. <p> Looking forward to working with you this week! <p> - Matthew and Marco
Going deeper into JavaScript
Welcome to the final module of 'Responsive website basics'. <p>In this final section of the course we will define JavaScript variables and write simple JavaScript programs that use and change the values of variables. </p>We'll also write if statements to control the flow of a JavaScript program, use boolean variables in conjunction with if statements and write javaScript in the context of moderately complex web applications. <p> Enjoy! <p> - Matthew and Marco
Lot of thanks to University of London and Coursera for providing this short and handy course. Really enjoyed learning. It helped me learn skills to develop my career and enrich my expertise.
When they say basic, they mean BAAAASSSSIIIIC. Good course to start with if you're not used to web development. If you have developed web pages and web applications, this course will be a breeze.
This course was really helpful for beginners all the things that are taught are in a well-structured manner The best part of this course is that its assignment you will get to more about it
I am very excited, this course really helped me understand about basic html, css, and javascript. the trainers are very good at delivering the course. very easy for me to learn it. Thank you.
