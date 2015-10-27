About this Course

Approx. 25 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Jquery
  • Html
  • JavaScript
  • Cascading Style Sheets (CCS)
Approx. 25 hours to complete
English

Offered by

University of London

Goldsmiths, University of London

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

21 minutes to complete

Course introduction

21 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 1 min), 2 readings
6 hours to complete

HTML

6 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 50 min), 3 readings, 9 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

CSS

6 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 45 min), 2 readings, 8 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

7 hours to complete

Beginning JavaScript

7 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 60 min), 8 readings, 8 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Going deeper into JavaScript

6 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 64 min), 4 readings, 8 quizzes

