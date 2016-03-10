About this Course

5,509 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 6 in the
Responsive Website Development and Design Specialization
Approx. 26 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Mongodb
  • Meteor
  • JavaScript
  • Routing
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 6 in the
Responsive Website Development and Design Specialization
Approx. 26 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of London

Placeholder

Goldsmiths, University of London

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up97%(19,420 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Introduction to Meteor.js Development course overview

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 1 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
6 hours to complete

Introduction to Meteor

6 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 51 min), 5 readings, 8 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Databases and collections

6 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 61 min), 3 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

7 hours to complete

User authentication

7 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 65 min), 4 readings, 10 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Security and routing

6 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 52 min), 3 readings, 8 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM INTRODUCTION TO METEOR.JS DEVELOPMENT

View all reviews

About the Responsive Website Development and Design Specialization

Responsive Website Development and Design

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder