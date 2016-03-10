In this course, you will learn how to create a complete, multi-user web site using the Meteor.js framework and MongoDB. You will implement user authentication, security features, reactive templates and routing using iron router. You will carry out key database operations such as inserting, removing and updating data as well as sorting and filtering. You will see how a complete application can be built, line by line.
This course is part of the Responsive Website Development and Design Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- Mongodb
- Meteor
- JavaScript
- Routing
Offered by
University of London
The University of London is a federal University which includes 18 world leading Colleges. Our distance learning programmes were founded in 1858 and have enriched the lives of thousands of students, delivering high quality University of London degrees wherever our students are across the globe. Our alumni include 7 Nobel Prize winners. Today, we are a global leader in distance and flexible study, offering degree programmes to over 50,000 students in over 180 countries. To find out more about studying for one of our degrees where you are, visit www.london.ac.uk
Goldsmiths, University of London
Championing research-rich degrees that provoke thought, stretch the imagination and tap into tomorrow’s world, at Goldsmiths we’re asking the questions that matter now in subjects as diverse as the arts and humanities, social sciences, cultural studies, computing, and entrepreneurial business and management. We are a community defined by its people: innovative in spirit, analytical in approach and open to all.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to Meteor.js Development course overview
Welcome to 'Introduction to Meteor.js Development'! In this course, you will learn how to create a complete, multi-user web site using the Meteor.js framework and MongoDB. You will implement user authentication, security features, reactive templates and routing using iron router. You will also carry out key database operations such as inserting, removing and updating data as well as sorting and filtering. Finally, you will see how a complete application can be built, line by line. I hope you enjoy the course!
Introduction to Meteor
Welcome to the first module of 'Introduction to Meteor.js Development'! In this module we'll be installing Meteor tools, editing a template and learning how to define a template helper and template event listeners. I hope you enjoy this module!
Databases and collections
Welcome to the second module of 'Introduction to Meteor.js Development'! In this course we will be creating Mongo Collections and using Mongo find and insert operations. In addition, we will be looking at how to control a Bootstrap modal from Meteor and we will be using third party Meteor packages to add functionality. Enjoy!
User authentication
Welcome to the third module of 'Introduction to Meteor.js Development!'. In this module we will be looking at adding a user authentication to your Meteor app and learning how to use Mongo filters. Finally, we will be using the Meteor reactive Session variable and we will implement an infinite scroll. Enjoy!
Security and routing
Welcome to the final module of 'Introduction to Meteor.js Development!'. In this module we will show you how to perform basic security testing on your app and how to implement basic data security features. In addition, we will look at how to organise Meteor application code and how to implement multiple routes using iron:router. Enjoy!
Reviews
- 5 stars72.61%
- 4 stars18.81%
- 3 stars4.98%
- 2 stars1.48%
- 1 star2.09%
TOP REVIEWS FROM INTRODUCTION TO METEOR.JS DEVELOPMENT
This course was excellent and a great introduction to Meteor. It does go really fast, and should be supplemented with additional exercises from the Meteor website and other resources.
very good introduction to Meteor.js the real time application development very fast. Those who want to do full stack development without learning server side language can try Meteor.js
This course is really intuitive and easy to understand, even if you don't have much practice programming. Also it is very clear, i highly recommend this course.
This was an amazing course, the only thing that was a bit of a let down was the fact that it is not updated to the last Meteor.js version, but still an amazing teacher and excellent material!
About the Responsive Website Development and Design Specialization
Responsive web design is all about creating the best user experience regardless of whether a user is accessing your site from a desktop computer, a mobile phone, or a tablet.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.