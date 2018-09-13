TH
Jul 26, 2016
Thought it was a great intro to Meteor. Practical and easy to follow along, at least for someone like me with a Comp Sci background (though it has been many years since I really programmed).
IJ
Jun 30, 2020
Good course for an introduction to Meteor framework, and of course, great teacher!\n\nProfessor Mathew Yee-king makes it easy to understand all the complexities around and inside of Meteor.
By sarish b•
Sep 13, 2018
this is a good course but quite old..please upload new vwesion of videos or the videos of meteor used in new version
By Diego A N•
Mar 6, 2020
They need to update the initial files for the assignments and some videos because they don't match the current version of meteor or compatible and in some cases use outdated packages
By Keith C•
Aug 7, 2018
Unfortunately I can't give this course a higher grade because of the issues I (and many others, looking at the forums) had in setting up & using Meteor on Windows. This caused me a lot of lost time, to the point where I almost gave up altogether. Furthermore, there are many mistakes & errors in the course itself, which dropped me marks & made for an overall much poorer learning experience compared to the previous 2 courses in the series.
As a result of my horrible experience with this course I won't be taking any more in the series (I can't risk dropping out because of course-related issues) , but will look to pickup web development with another provider, such as Udacity.
This course needs a thorough staff review and all it's issues sorting out.
By Julia M T•
May 23, 2020
This course if its so outdated that you have to constantly piece everything together/teach yourself- nothing works or makes sense. They tried to remedy this by creating forums on slack are incredibly sloppy and have no logic to them. I really do not have the time to dig around forums and discussion boards to piece together the lectures and assignments. This course needs to be updated and I should not have to pay this is ridiculous.
By Valentino D•
May 26, 2020
The course is clear but the source code isn't updated and it can cause some problems in week3 and week4
By Jose A•
Apr 13, 2020
Really hard to accomplish
By Ovi D•
Sep 15, 2016
It's exactly what it says it is. A basic introduction to meteorJS framework. Although meteor is moving at a fast pace, this course ... doesn't. It teaches a slightly older version of it.
By Claire B•
Feb 3, 2022
Very outdated, they're using an old version of Meteor and the code the give you to download doesn't run on the latest version. When you go to do the assignments you're supposed to just be able to edit the code according to the instructions but the code won't run so I ended up having to code the stuff from scratch which obviously takes way longer. Meteor isn't even used that much presently so it seems mad to spend 3 modules of this course on it. Really disappointed as the first 2 modules were good but I'm not gonna carry on now as I don't feel it's a good use of my time focusing on Meteor. Matthew is a great teacher, engaging and explains things well. It's just that this course is very outdated and I wish I had known that before I started on it in the first place.
By Maksym S•
Dec 15, 2015
As good as it was up till now, with introduction to Meteor.js the course really starts to shine. The education concept remains the same - during the lecture you receive a direction, while the rest of learning is expected to be done independently by reading relevant resources on the Web.
The course still provides a working code and one can get away with boilerplated code, but it defeats the purpose of learning. The final assignment, if done properly, teaches lot and I'm extremely excited about how much I can do now.
I'm also excited to work with a Meteor.js framework, which, allegedly, the hottest thing on the web right now. Really looking forward to start the next module.
By danny m•
Jan 31, 2016
The course started off a bit slow, but I stuck with it and only did the things the way the course was showing me to. Before I knew it the course was already answering questions and showing me the right way to do things that were bugging me when we started (ex: file structure). The final project ended up being just the right amount of challenging and I learned a ton from the course overall. I signed up for the followup as soon as I learned about it and recommended both courses to the entire engineering group at our company. Try it out!
By Jason D L•
Dec 16, 2015
Excellent course. Fast paced, and the final project is a doozy, but well worth the effort. Dr. Yee-King is a fantastic instructor and does a great job of walking you through the material while encouraging the students to pursue further research on their own to more fully understand the nuances of the course subject. The code examples provided are very helpful, with easy to understand comments to help guide the student through the code. I thoroughly enjoyed it and can't wait for the rest of the courses in the specialization!
By sargon h•
Aug 8, 2016
Great class and Meteor.js is really wonderful once you understand what it can do. Seamless persistence, i.e. program data and Mongo db, is what you wish all other dev frameworks would give you out of the box. Mongo db integration is missing full-text search capability which is badly needed, I think. But, easy:search package complements it well. I highly recommend this class and this specialization. Pace is great, materials are delivered piecemeal, and the instructor(s) are also great.
By keelia•
Sep 28, 2017
very useful courses, now I knew something about meteor,which is a very powerful and convenient tools to develop applications, no matter which platform you choose, web application and mobile application, meteor can always give you a vary good experience of development! I'd like to learn more deeply about meteor and responsive web design.
By Victor P M•
Jan 11, 2016
This is a good course for introduction to Meteor.js. I think the content is very complete for the beginner level. And the Dr. Matthew explains each one the topics, even the details of the code, very well.
It was a luck to have taken this course. I'm thinking strongly take the whole specialization.
Thanks University of London & Goldsmith.
By Kemel Z•
Feb 4, 2016
This course is a great introduction to the basic aspects of the Meteor framework. Even thought you haven't taken the previous courses on this specialization, you can get a long well as long as you have a basic knowledge of HTML, CSS and JavaScript.
Try to read about the principles of Meteor to get a better understanding of it either.
By Alberto G•
Apr 2, 2016
Great course and introduction to Meteor.js The course material is very complete, and the topics cover are all what you need to know about meteor from start to simple application up and running. Every chapter is well explained and easy to follow. I widely recommend this course for getting basic knowledge of Meteor and its features.
By Michael T D•
Jan 14, 2017
Matthew is really good and takes you through the stuff at a good pace. There are some difficulties with the code sometimes because of more recent versions of Meteor etc. However, these are solved in the forums. Also, any difficulties force you to go and find out and experiment a bit so that was actually great.
By Ahmed M G•
Dec 10, 2021
Thanks a million for this specialization and for the impact it made in my journey as I shift my career to programming.
I have used the skills I have gained from this specialization to build a personal project (https://whefi.com) that is a full-stack web app that is responsive and uses several data sources.
By Randy F•
Dec 30, 2015
Very good course on an introduction to Meteor.js. The course is a nice speed and flows well. It would be nice if there were more assignments in the weeks 1 - 3. You can create ones on your own (which I did), but it would be nice if there were more guided or outlined ones.
By Itsido C A•
Nov 2, 2019
Meteor is a powerful framework for web development. This course does a great job giving the base knowledge to get projects running quickly. This course has taught me a lot and is a must take for anyone interested in mastering this framework.
By Muhammad H S•
Aug 11, 2016
I am really impressed how Dr. Matthew taught this course. I have been working with meteor from the past one and a half year and I would recommend this course as the top priority to anyone who is just starting off isomorphic web development.
By Billy S•
Jan 11, 2016
Courses in this specialization continue to be engaging and challenging. Would love to see an additional lesson on how meteor relates to material from prior modules. For example wasnt sure how to port search from previous module to this one.
By James O•
Oct 1, 2016
Introduction to Meteor.js is a very good course that was well taught by the instructor. Dr Matthew ye King made the course so easy to follow. This will be the simplest course you will ever have to pass thanks to the brilliant instructor.
By Olrik v D•
Feb 22, 2016
Very good introduction. Very good presented. It just makes you want to learn more of Meteor. I can absolutely recommend this course to newbies to Meteor.js.
Good methodology regarding speed, content and presentation of the course.
By Jason M C•
Dec 11, 2015
Outstanding introduction to using Meteor! It builds exceptionally well off of the lessons learned in the earlier classes in the specialization. The final project is a bit challenging, but is manageable with what you learn here.